New Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert have extensive experience coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, particularly in the Austin area, so it has been no surprise to see the Bears remaining active in the Lone Star State to wrap up the 2024 cycle.

Tuesday evening, Cal added its latest piece from Texas after three-star offensive tackle recruit Aiden Newbill gave the Bears his pledge after flipping from Northwestern. The 6-foot-9, 280-pound lineman from Connally High School in Austin had been committed to the Wildcats since October after taking an official visit to the Big Ten program in the fall.

However, Cal made a recent push to get Newbill on campus for an official visit last week paving the way for his decision to flip Tuesday.

Newbill is now the 16th commitment for the Bears and the second of the day after junior college defensive back Isaiah Crosby announced his commitment in favor of Cal over Texas Tech, NC State, Utah and others. Crosby is another Texas native who plays at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens but is from Manor, which is just outside Austin.

Austin-Westlake offensive lineman Tyler Knape was one of the earlier commitments in the class for Cal. In all, the Bears hold commitments from eight Texas-based recruits in their 16-man 2024 class.

Cal also added a commitment from North Texas transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers, who will join the Bears for his final college season. He is a Mansfield, Texas native.

The early signing period for 2024 recruits opens next Wednesday, and the Bears have gained momentum heading into the home stretch of the recruiting cycle. Cal has added five high school/junior college commitments since the beginning of the month including four since Sunday.