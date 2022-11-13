Cal has now lost six straight games, ensuring a third-straight losing season with no bowl game.

But the 38-10 loss at Oregon State on Saturday night might have been the most discouraging of that stretch, as the Golden Bears (3-7) managed just 156 total offensive yards, with just 9 rushing yards on 16 attempts (including -20 yards on 2 sacks).

And on Sunday, head coach Justin Wilcox announced the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure, who were both in their third season with the program.

"I felt these changes to our coaching staff were needed and made them with the best interest of our football program in mind," Wilcox said in a statement. "We thank Bill and Angus for their contributions and the investments they made in Cal football, and we wish them all of the best in their future endeavors."

Per the news release, the duties Musgrave and McClure were previously responsible for will be handled by current members of the coaching staff for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Cal ranks 89th in total offense at 362.1 yards per game -- but that total is propped up by an outlier performance vs. Arizona (599 yards) some late yardage against USC last week after falling behind big -- and tied for 96th in scoring at 23.2 points per game.

The Bears offense simply has not been reliable despite having a star freshman in running back Jaydn Ott. The offensive line has fallen apart over the course of the season, providing minimal opportunity for Ott to move the chains.

Injury and ineffectiveness have shuffled the offensive line several times this season, and on Saturday the Bears had junior Everett Johnson making his first start of the season at left guard, redshirt sophomore Ender Aguilar making his second start at right guard.

Cal is tied for 108th nationally in sacks allowed, having given up 30 through 10 games, and 120th in rushing at 97.9 yards per game.

It's not just the on-field struggles, though.

Cal is at risk for striking out on its preferred quarterback recruits for the second straight year. The Bears added a commitment from two-star QB Fernando Mendoza at the end end of the last recruiting cycle and have no QB committed this season. They brought in Purdue transfer Jack Plummer last offseason.

And even more concerning, the Bears have no offensive line commits for this 2023 recruiting class a little more than a month before the early signing period.

Before joining Cal in 2020, Musgrave had last served as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos from 2017-18 and had spent his entire career in the NFL aside from a two-year stint as the OC at Virginia in 2001-02.

Cal's offense improved from 114th nationally (319.5 YPG) in Musgrave's first season to 76th (385.8 YPG) last season before the dropoff this year.

McClure had spent his previous two seasons as the OL coach at Nevada before Cal hired him.

The Bears are in their sixth season with Wilcox, who posted winning records of 7-6 and 8-5 in his second and third seasons, but he has since led the program to a 1-3 finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a 5-7 mark last year and now a 3-7 record through 10 games this season.

While fans are frustrated with the head coach, he signed a six-year contract extension in the offseason. Per Cal Sports Report, Wilcox is set to earn an average of $4.75 million per season before bonuses over the life of the deal.

