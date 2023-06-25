"It just happened after seeing everything. It was love at first sight with the area, school and football program," Wiley told Golden Bear Report.

Wiley, who said he was also considering Houston and TCU, wasn't necessarily planning to make a decision during his time in Berkeley, but by the end of his visit it just felt right.

And it continued Sunday, as Cal wrapped up its biggest recruiting weekend of the summer and landed a commitment from three-star 2024 rusher Jamaal Wiley at the conclusion of his official visit.

It started Friday when three-star Carter Jackson announced his decision and became the Golden Bears' second 2025 RB commit, along with fellow three-star Jojo Solis.

One of Cal's most consistent recruiters was at it again this weekend as running backs coach Aristotle Thompson landed commitments for both the 2025 and 2024 classes.

Wiley is a big 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Stafford, Texas, who averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season while rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with a senior RB.

"I think I'm a very versatile back. I can catch, I have breakaway speed, I will run you over and I can make guys miss in 1-on-1 open field. I’d say I’m like a Nick Chubb-type back," Wiley said.

Wiley was one of nine official visitors for the Bears this weekend, including two who were already committed. It's expected that Cal landed at least three commitments out of the remaining group of seven.

Overall, Wiley is Cal's seventh commit for the 2024 class as it starts to take shape.

He held a dozen offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Cal offered Wiley back in January and he said Thompson was a consistent presence in his recruitment since then.

"From [the] jump since coach AT first started recruiting me they wanted me 100%. They wanted me to be the next big back on the West Coast," he said. "Marshawn Lynch, of course, Beast Mode himself is what put them on the radar [for me]. That's my all-time favorite back."

So what ultimately swayed him so much this weekend that he was ready to make his commitment decision?

A lot of factors ...

"Cali just felt like home. I’ve been to a lot of colleges and Cal Berkeley by far felt the most like home even though I’m so far from it," Wiley said. "Coach AT and the rest of the coaches here at Berkeley were amazing. I didn’t want to go home. It was the genuine care and support from the coaches and older players that made me commit, the perks that come with getting that Cal Berkeley degree are unfathomable. all the older players were amazing, the running back room is loaded, the school and facilities were top of the line -- you can tell they have the players' health and performance abilities in the top of their priorities -- can’t forget the great food and culture and fans.

"All around great experience. Cal is the best place for me."

Watch his highlights below: