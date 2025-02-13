Cal thumped by No. 3 Duke in road rout in Durham

Cal couldn't come up with an upset in its first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. The third-ranked Blue Devils were coming off a loss and went into the game as a more than 20-point favorite, and that is how the matchup played out.

The Bears struggled offensively out of the gate Wednesday and had problems getting the ball to go in the basket. Duke wasn't have such issues. By the 11:44 mark in the first half, the Blue Devils had built a 19-9 lead thanks to a 10-2 run.

Ultimately, that separation was all Duke needed to secure its eventual 78-57 win as the Bears continue to work to find their rhythm on offense.

"The intensity was there," Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. "We battled and we fought. I felt like we were three or four defensive sequences away. I said earlier in the week, we want to be in a position to win the game in the last five minutes. It did not work out that way for us. Three or four defensive sequences away from that being the case, and we gotta knock down a couple of the open 3s and we're right there."