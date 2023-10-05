Mark Madsen's first season at the helm for Cal's men's basketball team will feature six games in the national spotlight. The Pac-12 released its full slate of games for the 2023-24 season Thursday allowing the Bears to complete their schedule for the upcoming season.

In addition to releasing the dates for conference games, the Pac-12 also released many tip-off times and and TV designations for the upcoming season as well.

Highlighting the schedule are six matchups that will put the Bears in front of a national audience beginning with Cal's road matchup against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 9. FS1 will carry that game.

Another national TV game will be the Dec. 16 contest against Ole Miss at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Hall of Fame Series that will be televised by SEC Network.

The Bears will host three conference games on national TV with the Jan. 10 matchup against Colorado (ESPNU, 8 p.m.), the Jan. 26 game against Stanford (FS1, 7 p.m.) and the Feb. 10 contest against UCLA (FOX, 2:30 p.m.) all take place at Haas Pavilion.

Cal's regular season finale on the road against Stanford (March 7) will also be televised nationally by either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The season will begin Nov. 6 with the Bears' first-ever matchup against St. Thomas as part of four straight home games to open the season. Cal will also take part in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. with games against UTEP and either Bradley or Tulane followed by a matchup against San Diego State in the SoCal Showcase on Nov. 25.

The Bears will open their final run through Pac-12 play with home games against Arizona (Dec. 29) and Arizona State (Dec. 31) with both matchups airing on Pac-12 Network.

You can view the full schedule for the upcoming season below: