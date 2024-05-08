A day after visiting Cal, Ohio quarterback transfer CJ Harris announced his commitment to the Bears on Wednesday.

Harris was part of the 2020 recruiting class and saw his most action for the Bobcats in 2022, when he 577 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while rushing for 168 yards and 3 scores.

Last season, the 6-foot-3 dual-threat QB passed for 248 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs and rushed for 55 yards in two games.

Per his own announcement upon entering the transfer portal, Harris says he has three years of eligibility remaining (the 2020 Covid season did not count against his eligibility clock, he did not play in any games in 2021 and only got into the two games last season).