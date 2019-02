Per an official Cal release, defensive quality control coach Andrew Browning has been promoted to the defensive line coaching job. Tony Tuioti, who previously held the post, took the Nebraska defensive line position.

"Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity," Justin Wilcox said in the release. "I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach."

Browning will now be one of two coaches on staff to have played for Justin Wilcox, as he played alongside Gerald Alexander at Boise State from 2003-06. Browning walked on at Boise, and was a four-year letterwinner for the Broncos, his career culminating with the famed Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Browning also worked under Chris Petersen again, from 2010-12, as a quality control coach then a defensive graduate assistant.

Before coming to Cal last year, Browning spent five years as the defensive line coach at UTEP from 2013-17, mentoring a handful of players who signed NFL contracts, including Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.

"I am thankful to coach Wilcox and everybody at Cal for entrusting me with this opportunity to be part of an excellent coaching staff and work with a great group of student-athletes," Browning said. "We are building a program at Cal that everyone can be proud of, and I'm thrilled to be able to contribute and be a part of it in this new capacity."

Browning becomes the third new defensive line coach for Cal under Justin Wilcox in three years, and has already assumed the coaching responsibilities in practice over the first two days of spring ball.