Cal Faces Florida in Fort Myers Tip-Off

A trip to the east coast hasn't happened for a couple years for Cal, but they've gone nearly as far away as you can go from the familiar confines of Haas Pavilion to the state of Florida. They get a chance to knock off a ranked team, with 24th ranked Florida to battle in Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

In Florida, Cal has an opponent with one of the most productive big men in the country in Colin Castleton. The 6'11" center from Deland, Florida is averaging 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, along with 4.3 blocks through three games. Cal's Andre Kelly (who has similar numbers with 16.8 points and 11 rebounds per game) will be tasked with Castleton, as the Bears are still somewhat limited with their interior depths, not having DJ Thorpe to backup Kelly and Lars Thiemann.

Game Notes

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

When: 5:30 PM PDT, November 22nd

TV: Fox Sports One, Brandon Gaudin (PxP) & Bill Raftery (Analyst)

Radio: KGO 810, Rich Cellini (PxP) & Todd McKim (Analyst)

Other Notes:

The winner of this game will play the winner of the Ohio State/Seton Hall game that takes place right before this one Wednesday at 5:30 PM, the loser will play the loser of the other game at 3 PM Wednesday.

Cal won their game against Southern Utah Thursday, another team in Fort Myers for the classic (in a separate division), a 75-68 double overtime win thanks to a career night from Kelly (29 points, 15 rebounds) and a fantastic defensive effort by Sam Alajiki.

Injuries:

G Monty Bowser, G Marsalis Roberson, and F/C DJ Thorpe have all been dealing with injuries throughout the early portion of this year. No timetable has been set for their return.

Players to Watch:

C Colin Castleton - Castleton does it all, blocking shots, rebounding on both ends, and has been as efficient as anyone in college basketball early in the season. Cal will have to deny his opportunities in the post.

G Brandon McKissic - A UMKC transfer, McKissic has been a prolific shooter in the past, with two seasons of over 40% from 3

G Myreon Jones - A Penn State transfer, combo guard who can knock down shots and has active hands on the perimeter.

Likely Starters for Florida

G Tyree Appleby 6'1", 163 lbs

G Brandon McKissic, 6'3", 185 lbs

G Myreon Jones, 6'3" 175 lbs

F Anthony Duruji, 6'7" 209 lbs

C Colin Castleton, 6'11", 240 lbs

Key Reserves

F Phlandrous Fleming, 6'5" 205 lbs.

F CJ Felder, 6'7" 231 lbs

Points of Emphasis

Pace - Both Cal and Florida don't play particularly fast, but Florida has been a much better defensive team than Cal, at least through three games, helped by their shotblocking prowess (they rank 4th in block rate in the country thanks to Castleton and Fleming)

Length - Cal will throw out generally taller lineups with Kuany Kuany, Jalen Celestine and Sam Alajiki playing on the wings. Alajiki, who had an excellent defensive game against Southern Utah, will be relied upon against Florida's perimeter shooters more tonight.

Consistency: Cal has run hot and cold throughout the year, and the cold stretches have killed the Bears, especially against both UNLV and UC San Diego. They'll need their best effort from Jordan Shepherd, who fouled out in 17 minutes against Southern Utah last Thursday.