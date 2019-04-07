Cal's Kristine Anigwe continues to add to her lengthy list of accomplishments, as she picked up the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award Sunday. The Pac-12 defensive player of the year led the country with 16.2 rebounds per game, almost three more per game on average than the nearest player (male or female). Anigwe beat out Lauren Cox (Baylor), Ae'Rianna Harris (Purdue) and last year's winner, Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State) for the award.

"I could not be more proud of and excited for Kristine," Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a release. "To be named the National Defensive Player of the Year is such an incredible honor and is so significant to be at the top of the game in what was one of the best years in women's college basketball history. I think Kristine is truly deserving of this award. She got every defensive rebound out there, she blocked and altered shots, and maybe what people don't see quite as obviously, she let us run any defensive scheme with her ability to guard guards or handle bigs one-on-one in the post. I think this award really recognizes what a special year she had and what a special player she is."

"I'm truly honored to receive this award. There are so many great players who have had amazing seasons, and it's humbling to be in that group," Anigwe said in the release. "I'm so grateful for everyone who has been in my corner these four years - my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, and more. This season was for them. It was for everyone who has believed in me and pushed me to be better. Even a year ago, I never would have guessed that I would be the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, much less that National Defensive Player of the Year. [Cal associate head coach Charmin Smith] constantly told me I could be a better rebounder and a better defender with hard work and persistence, and I think I tried to really honor her by doing just that. [Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb] believed in my abilities since I got to Cal and has been my rock. She has the capability of building great players and even better people. I love this program and the people in it for everything they have done for me and I am honored to represent it with this award."

Anigwe is the first Cal player to win this award, as she posted double-doubles in 32 of Cal's 33 games this year, including a 33 game streak dating back to last year. That streak tied her for the second-most consecutive double-double games in a row, trailing only Oklahoma's Courtney Paris.

Anigwe helped lead this Cal WBB team to the NCAA tournament, bowing out to Baylor in the second round after a win over North Carolina. She's expected to be a top pick in the WNBA draft in three days.

High Marks for Anigwe

2,591 points (top in Cal history)

1404 rebounds (top in Cal history)

205 blocked shots (top in Cal history

- Averaged 22.5 ppg, on her way to 742 points on year, a new school record for a single season

