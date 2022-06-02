Cal expands 2023 QB pursuit with latest offers

Cal remains a finalist for Rivals100 quarterback Jaden Rashada, but there is plenty of top competition for the Bears in their pursuit of the Pittsburg High School star. Rashada is not the only Bay Area quarterback the Cal coaching staff is looking at in the class as Miramonte High School standout signal caller Luke Duncan added his offer from Bill Musgrave and the offensive staff earlier in the year.

Both Rashada and Duncan are continuing to look at their options, but two new names have hit the recruiting board in recent weeks.