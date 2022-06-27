Cal emerges as a contender for three-star TE Zack Marshall after visit
Three-star tight end Zack Marshall wasn't expected to get to Cal this month -- or anywhere really -- but an opportunity arose late last week and he knew just how he wanted to utilize it.Marshall co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news