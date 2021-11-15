Cal Earns 75-70 Win Behind Barrage of 3s Against San Diego
Cal has been bested by the 3 point shot during their first two games of the season, but the Bears would rebound against San Diego. A string of five straight 3s in the first half from four different Bears gave Cal some confidence and a lead in the first half, and three more 3s gave the Bears a second half lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 75-70 win over San Diego.
Cal shot a sterling 10 of 15 from beyond the arc in the effort, led with three triples on as many attempts by Grant Anticevich. Anticevich led the Bears with 17 points on 5-8 shooting, as the Aussie forward scored 7 of Cal's last 14 to ice the contest.
It didn't start out pleasantly for the Bears as San Diego came out firing. Two Bay Area natives in Bryce Monroe (San Francisco) and Joey Calcaterra (Novato) hit threes, and San Diego pushed the pace off Cal misses. It led to an early 18-11 San Diego lead, with Calcaterra hitting a jumper with 9:55 left in the half.
Then came the 3s. Joel Brown would hit one to start the run. Anticevich hit the first of his three triples after a San Diego turnover. A San Diego miss led to a Brown rebound and runout, where he found Kuany Kuany for one, erasing the San Diego lead. Terrell Brown of San Diego would miss a couple shots, and Joel Brown would find Kuany for another corner 3. Monroe would break the 12-0 Cal run, but Jordan Shepherd would answer with a long 3 of his own to cap the three point barrage.
A Joel Brown layup would make it 30-24 with 4:43 left, and Cal would go cold for four minutes, until Andre Kelly made a midrange jump shot at 42 seconds left. In that time, Sa Diego rode a Jase Townsend jumper, a Monroe 3, and free throws stemming from a Grant Anticevich technical foul and regular foul, leaving the game tied at 32 at the half.
With Anticevich having three fouls, Sam Alajiki started the second half, but the Bears didn't take advantage early. Instead, they traded 3s for 2s with San Diego hitting three of them, along with a Terrell Brown basket to go up 43-38. Anticevich returned to the game and made an impact, with five straight points, including a catch and shoot 3, tying the game, before Makale Foreman hit the first of his two threes. Cal would also get another banked in 3 from Joel Brown, channeling his inner Brian Wethers and Nikola Knezevic, which maintained the Cal lead at 5.
San Diego would cut the lead down to 3 with more Terrell Brown free throws, but Foreman would come up big, with a difficult floater in the key and another 3 to push the Cal lead to 10. The Torreros would cut the Cal lead down to six with 6:10 to go, but Anticevich would take over. A quick catch and shoot 3 pushed the Cal lead back to 9, and after a Calcaterra 3, the Aussie would hit a tough fadeaway off an inbound play to keep it at an 8 point game, and would hit two free throws late to make it a three possession game. Shepherd would score five points over that period, including a tough fadeaway of his own, as the Bears figured out how to close out a victory.
Takeaways, Notes
- San Diego came off a big road win over Nevada, as the Torreros have a strong transfer component. Cal held the Torreros to 24-60 shooting (40%), though San Diego was 9-16 from beyond the arc (56.3%), as the Bears interior length did well on shots inside the key. Cal has to tighten up on the perimeter, but neither Cal's nor San Diego's 3 point shooting performance is sustainable, and both 3 point defenses will improve.
- Cal shot 51.8% in addition to their 10-15 (66.7%) shooting from beyond the arc, as the Bears had only made 9 threes coming into game three. Cal had 16 assists on those 28 baskets, with Joel Brown recording 7 of those
- After playing zone against UNLV, Cal returned to man to man pressure, something that may have helped with the interior defense. Cal's length, with Alajiki being a potential standout, showed in deflecting a handful of passes
- Andre Kelly went down for a portion of the second half, but returned to finish out the game. He finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Without DJ Thorpe, Cal doesn't have much depth in their frontcourt, and Kelly's health is imperative throughout the year.
- These are the kinds of team efforts Mark Fox has referred to, with four players in double figures along with a couple other key contributors, namely Makale Foreman (8 points, 3-4 shooting, 2-3 on 3s) and Kuany Kuany (6 points, 2-3 from 3) producing when called upon. Cal's not going to shoot over 60% beyond the arc all year, but the Cal offense executed when called upon tonight
Cal gets Southern Utah Thursday night at Haas, their last game prior to a trip to Florida next week.