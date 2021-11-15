Cal Earns 75-70 Win Behind Barrage of 3s Against San Diego

Cal has been bested by the 3 point shot during their first two games of the season, but the Bears would rebound against San Diego. A string of five straight 3s in the first half from four different Bears gave Cal some confidence and a lead in the first half, and three more 3s gave the Bears a second half lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 75-70 win over San Diego. Cal shot a sterling 10 of 15 from beyond the arc in the effort, led with three triples on as many attempts by Grant Anticevich. Anticevich led the Bears with 17 points on 5-8 shooting, as the Aussie forward scored 7 of Cal's last 14 to ice the contest.

It didn't start out pleasantly for the Bears as San Diego came out firing. Two Bay Area natives in Bryce Monroe (San Francisco) and Joey Calcaterra (Novato) hit threes, and San Diego pushed the pace off Cal misses. It led to an early 18-11 San Diego lead, with Calcaterra hitting a jumper with 9:55 left in the half. Then came the 3s. Joel Brown would hit one to start the run. Anticevich hit the first of his three triples after a San Diego turnover. A San Diego miss led to a Brown rebound and runout, where he found Kuany Kuany for one, erasing the San Diego lead. Terrell Brown of San Diego would miss a couple shots, and Joel Brown would find Kuany for another corner 3. Monroe would break the 12-0 Cal run, but Jordan Shepherd would answer with a long 3 of his own to cap the three point barrage. A Joel Brown layup would make it 30-24 with 4:43 left, and Cal would go cold for four minutes, until Andre Kelly made a midrange jump shot at 42 seconds left. In that time, Sa Diego rode a Jase Townsend jumper, a Monroe 3, and free throws stemming from a Grant Anticevich technical foul and regular foul, leaving the game tied at 32 at the half. With Anticevich having three fouls, Sam Alajiki started the second half, but the Bears didn't take advantage early. Instead, they traded 3s for 2s with San Diego hitting three of them, along with a Terrell Brown basket to go up 43-38. Anticevich returned to the game and made an impact, with five straight points, including a catch and shoot 3, tying the game, before Makale Foreman hit the first of his two threes. Cal would also get another banked in 3 from Joel Brown, channeling his inner Brian Wethers and Nikola Knezevic, which maintained the Cal lead at 5. San Diego would cut the lead down to 3 with more Terrell Brown free throws, but Foreman would come up big, with a difficult floater in the key and another 3 to push the Cal lead to 10. The Torreros would cut the Cal lead down to six with 6:10 to go, but Anticevich would take over. A quick catch and shoot 3 pushed the Cal lead back to 9, and after a Calcaterra 3, the Aussie would hit a tough fadeaway off an inbound play to keep it at an 8 point game, and would hit two free throws late to make it a three possession game. Shepherd would score five points over that period, including a tough fadeaway of his own, as the Bears figured out how to close out a victory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgR29sZGVuIEJlYXJzIHNlY3VyZSB0aGVpciBmaXJzdCBXIG9m IHRoZSBzZWFzb24uIPCfkLs8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NhbE1CQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FsTUJCYWxsPC9h PiBkZWZlbmRlZCBpdHMgSGFhcyB3aXRoIGEgNzUtNzAgdmljdG9yeSBhZ2Fp bnN0IGluLXN0YXRlIGZvZSBTYW4gRGllZ28uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXJzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYWMxMk1CQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BhYzEyTUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vMlRWV3pQVENZZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJUVld6 UFRDWWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQYWMxMk5l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYwNDczOTU2ODU5ODg3NjIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Takeaways, Notes