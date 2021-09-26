Cal Drops A Heartbreaker in Seattle, 31-24 in Overtime
A funny thing happens when Cal plays Washington. The past three times have been close, with Cal winning the first two by three points. This time, after lightning and wins with no offensive touchdowns in past games, was a more conventional overtime game, with Cal overcoming a 14 point second half deficit to tie things up.
Overtime would not be kind to the Bears, as Damien Moore would fumble on the 1 yard line, Washington would recover, and Cal would fall to 1-3, as a number of plays could've pushed the Bears over the top.
"You could pick from 30 plays in the game that decided the outcome," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said.
Whether a 1st and goal from the 7 gone awry, or the three costly turnovers, Cal had opportunities to win, but couldn't convert in a heartbreaker of a 31-24 overtime loss.
Recap
Cal got a stop on their first defensive series of the game, but Chase Garbers made a critical error for the second consecutive week, underthrowing a comeback on the sideline as Kyler Gordon stepped in front of Trevon Clark for an interception. Washington would drive down with Dylan Morris throwing the first of his two touchdown passes to Taj Davis, who got in front of Collin Gamble on a slant.
Cal started with some decent field position thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Washington, overcoming two false starts and two fourth downs to score on a 13 play drive. Garbers finished the drive with a play action play to Jake Tonges on 4th and 1 to tie things up.
Washington would drive down again, thanks to a big play from Dylan Morris to Devin Culp for 27 yards, and Jalen McMillan would finish the drive with a six yard TD reception. Cal would drive in the second quarter, with Chase Garbers finding Kekoa Crawford for 20 yards and Garbers running down to the UW 7. Garbers would get sacked, Damien Moore would lose two yards, and while Garbers would scramble back down to the 5, an unsportsmanlike call on McKade Mettauer would stall the Bears, then a bad snap led to an unsuccessful field goal try.
Washington would push it to a 21-7 lead after another chunk play by Devin Culp and a 3rd and 10 hold by Josh Drayden, which set up a Wildcat play for Sean McGrew for a 5 yard touchdown. Cal would muster a final drive in the first half, with a handful of throws from Garbers to Kekoa Crawford and Trevon Clark, setting up a Dario Longhetto field goal before the half to make it 21-10.
Cal would go 3 and out to start the second half, while the Huskies would capitalize on a Lu-Magia Hearns pass interference and a Cam Goode offsides to get down to the Cal 4, but a hold on TE Mark Redman forced the Huskies into a field goal to make it 24-10.
Then came the comeback, with Chase Garbers hitting Trevon Clark for 32 yards on a back shoulder play. Cal got a holding call to get down to the 26, then Damien Moore made a nice run down the sideline on a swing for 26 yards and his first career receiving touchdown.
Cal would get their first tackle for loss in the form of a strip sack from Ethan Saunders, but Chase Garbers would get intercepted by Gordon again on the Bears next drive. Marqez Bimage and Elijah Hicks would then force a key fumble on Kamari Pleasant, recovered by Bimage to give the Bears life. Cal would be stopped on 4th and 2 on their next drive, but Washington would miss a field goal from 47 yards out. With Cal punting down the the Washington 8, then forcing a three and out from the Huskies.
Chase Garbers would take over, with a throw to Jeremiah Hunter for 19, and a 23 yard run on 3rd and 4. The Cal QB would find a seam on a QB power, and score from 7 yards out, with Dario Longhetto putting the extra point through for a tie game.
Cal would force another 3 and out, thanks to a key pass breakup from Josh Drayden, but a face mask call on Ben Coleman set the Bears back and took twenty seconds off the clock. Cal would mount a handful of completions to Crawford and Hunter, but Dario Longhetto's 55 yard field goal attempt came up a couple yards short.
Washington took the ball first in overtime, and while Cal got Washington into a third down, Pleasant would redeem himself for the fumble, with 15 yards on a 3rd and 4 catch. Washington would false start on the next play, but Sean McGrew would take three carries for nine yards for a touchdown, though the play had to be reviewed.
Cal would get down to the 2 yardline, thanks to a Chris Brooks and Damien Moore set of runs. Moore took the final pitch, got hit high by Jackson Sirmon and Cameron Williams, and the ball popped loose for Ryan Bowman to recover.
Notes
- Chase Garbers is now tied for the most rushing touchdowns for a QB in Cal history with 9, now being tied with Brian Bedford and Dave Penhall
- This was the first game where Cal lost the turnover battle, after winning in the first three games.
- Cal had a 100 yard receiver for the second time in 2021, with Kekoa Crawford catching 8 passes for 107 yards, his second 100 yard performance at Cal. Garbers eclipsed the 300 yard mark for the fourth time in his career, though Cal is 1-3 when he throws for that many yards.
- Elijah Hicks got credit for a forced fumble, his second of the year, while Ethan Saunders picked up his first career sack and forced fumble.
- Nikko Remigio, Stanley McKenzie, Jake Tonges, and Moore were all helped off the field with injuries during the game.
Cal will take on Washington State at home next Saturday at 2:30 PM on the Pac-12 Network