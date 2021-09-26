Cal Drops A Heartbreaker in Seattle, 31-24 in Overtime

A funny thing happens when Cal plays Washington. The past three times have been close, with Cal winning the first two by three points. This time, after lightning and wins with no offensive touchdowns in past games, was a more conventional overtime game, with Cal overcoming a 14 point second half deficit to tie things up. Overtime would not be kind to the Bears, as Damien Moore would fumble on the 1 yard line, Washington would recover, and Cal would fall to 1-3, as a number of plays could've pushed the Bears over the top. "You could pick from 30 plays in the game that decided the outcome," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said. Whether a 1st and goal from the 7 gone awry, or the three costly turnovers, Cal had opportunities to win, but couldn't convert in a heartbreaker of a 31-24 overtime loss.

Recap

Cal got a stop on their first defensive series of the game, but Chase Garbers made a critical error for the second consecutive week, underthrowing a comeback on the sideline as Kyler Gordon stepped in front of Trevon Clark for an interception. Washington would drive down with Dylan Morris throwing the first of his two touchdown passes to Taj Davis, who got in front of Collin Gamble on a slant. Cal started with some decent field position thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Washington, overcoming two false starts and two fourth downs to score on a 13 play drive. Garbers finished the drive with a play action play to Jake Tonges on 4th and 1 to tie things up.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgcGFzc2luZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBo YXMgYWxsb3dlZCB0aGlzIHllYXIsIGFuZCBpdCBiZWxvbmdzIHRvIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPi4g8J+Rijxicj48YnI+SmFr ZSBUb25nZXMgYnJpbmdzIHRoZSBCZWFycyBiYWNrIHVwIHRvIGV2ZW4uPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrPGJyPvCfk7E8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSktoUjVsZkNNbCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pLaFI1bGZDTWw8 L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhYzEy RkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMxMkZC PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0JlYXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29C ZWFyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A2dmpDbGhoWjEiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QNnZqQ2xoaFoxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0x MiBOZXR3b3JrIChAUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTk0ODE3NjY2NDA0 MzUyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Washington would drive down again, thanks to a big play from Dylan Morris to Devin Culp for 27 yards, and Jalen McMillan would finish the drive with a six yard TD reception. Cal would drive in the second quarter, with Chase Garbers finding Kekoa Crawford for 20 yards and Garbers running down to the UW 7. Garbers would get sacked, Damien Moore would lose two yards, and while Garbers would scramble back down to the 5, an unsportsmanlike call on McKade Mettauer would stall the Bears, then a bad snap led to an unsuccessful field goal try. Washington would push it to a 21-7 lead after another chunk play by Devin Culp and a 3rd and 10 hold by Josh Drayden, which set up a Wildcat play for Sean McGrew for a 5 yard touchdown. Cal would muster a final drive in the first half, with a handful of throws from Garbers to Kekoa Crawford and Trevon Clark, setting up a Dario Longhetto field goal before the half to make it 21-10. Cal would go 3 and out to start the second half, while the Huskies would capitalize on a Lu-Magia Hearns pass interference and a Cam Goode offsides to get down to the Cal 4, but a hold on TE Mark Redman forced the Huskies into a field goal to make it 24-10. Then came the comeback, with Chase Garbers hitting Trevon Clark for 32 yards on a back shoulder play. Cal got a holding call to get down to the 26, then Damien Moore made a nice run down the sideline on a swing for 26 yards and his first career receiving touchdown.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IGNvdW50IHRoZSBCZWFycyBvdXQuIPCfkY88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbWllbm1vb3JlXzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYW1pZW5tb29yZV8yODwvYT4gc2xpZGVzIGFsb25n IHRoZSBzaWRlbGluZSBmb3IgYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWxGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gdG91Y2hkb3duLjxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBQYWMtMTIgTmV0d29y azxicj7wn5OxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KS2hSNWxmQ01sIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vSktoUjVsZkNNbDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CZWFycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmVhcnM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhYzEyRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMxMkZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vejV5YnY1WjhrRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3o1eWJ2NVo4 a0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQYWMxMk5ldHdv cmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3Jr L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxOTc1NTY5NDkxNTA5MjUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Cal would get their first tackle for loss in the form of a strip sack from Ethan Saunders, but Chase Garbers would get intercepted by Gordon again on the Bears next drive. Marqez Bimage and Elijah Hicks would then force a key fumble on Kamari Pleasant, recovered by Bimage to give the Bears life. Cal would be stopped on 4th and 2 on their next drive, but Washington would miss a field goal from 47 yards out. With Cal punting down the the Washington 8, then forcing a three and out from the Huskies. Chase Garbers would take over, with a throw to Jeremiah Hunter for 19, and a 23 yard run on 3rd and 4. The Cal QB would find a seam on a QB power, and score from 7 yards out, with Dario Longhetto putting the extra point through for a tie game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7dmUgc2FpZCBpdCBiZWZvcmUgJmFtcDsgd2XigJlsbCBz YXkgaXQgYWdhaW4sIGNhbuKAmXQgY291bnQgdGhlIEJlYXJzIG91dCEg8J+Q uzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhc2VHYXJiZXJzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFzZUdhcmJlcnM8L2E+IHJ1bnMgaXQg aW4gdG8gdGllIGl0IHVwIHdpdGggdW5kZXIgMyBtaW51dGVzIGxlZnQgdG8g cGxheS48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcms8YnI+8J+TsSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSktoUjVsZkNNbCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pL aFI1bGZDTWw8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvQmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0JlYXJzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9QYWMxMkZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jUGFjMTJGQjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWxGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lKZUVKSm9OdW8iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pSmVFSkpvTnVvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0x MiBOZXR3b3JrIChAUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTk4Nzg0MTE3Nzc2 NzkzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cal would force another 3 and out, thanks to a key pass breakup from Josh Drayden, but a face mask call on Ben Coleman set the Bears back and took twenty seconds off the clock. Cal would mount a handful of completions to Crawford and Hunter, but Dario Longhetto's 55 yard field goal attempt came up a couple yards short. Washington took the ball first in overtime, and while Cal got Washington into a third down, Pleasant would redeem himself for the fumble, with 15 yards on a 3rd and 4 catch. Washington would false start on the next play, but Sean McGrew would take three carries for nine yards for a touchdown, though the play had to be reviewed.

Cal would get down to the 2 yardline, thanks to a Chris Brooks and Damien Moore set of runs. Moore took the final pitch, got hit high by Jackson Sirmon and Cameron Williams, and the ball popped loose for Ryan Bowman to recover.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0cyBpbiB0aGUgbG9zcyBmb3IgdGhlIEJlYXJzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZTGFDVHpBeVRTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vWUxhQ1R6QXlUUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWwgUml2YWxzIChAQ2Fs Uml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbFJpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTk5NzY4MjcwNTI1MjM1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Notes