Cal just released their depth chart for their first Pac-12 matchup, against Oregon this Saturday night.

- As noted yesterday, Kanawai Noa is a full go for the Bears at the slot wideout position, though Jeremiah Hawkins may have earned more playing time thanks to his performance against Idaho State.

- In a first for the week, Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain are listed with an 'AND' as the co-starters at QB. They've been the only QBs to take snaps in their past two games, and that's going to continue.

- On offense elsewhere, everything is as it was before the Idaho State game, though guys like Marcel Dancy and Ian Bunting may see a few more reps in certain situations.

- Defensively, there's two changes to point out at linebacker spots, the first being at the Sam linebacker spot. Cam Goode was ruled out for the year last week, so Malik Psalms and Deon White are listed with an OR there. That's not necessarily what they'll do at the spot, but it's a change nonethless.

- The second is the addition of Evan Rambo to the Will linebacker depth. Rambo was moved down due to the abundance of depth at safety and not having so much at linebacker. It's a bit of a transition, but it could have Rambo seeing the field more in passing downs.

- With Rambo's move, Trey Turner is set to see more time in the safety rotation, after he had a solid showing against Idaho State.

- Special teams remains the same, though Charlie Ragle hinted that Nikko Remigio may see more reps at punt returner going forward after he had a 46 yard return against Idaho State.