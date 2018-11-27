With this being the second iteration of Big Game week, Cal has released their re-do of the depth chart, and we're taking a look at some of the changes and what it doesn't reflect for the Bears going into the Stanford game.

- Right off the bat, Patrick Mekari is still listed as the starting left tackle, despite the fact that the senior lineman was ruled out for the year right before the Colorado game. Either Valentino Daltoso or Will Craig will start in his place. Daltoso started against Colorado and played 37 out of the 67 snaps at left tackle, Craig played the other 30.

- Either way, it's likely that both will play, along with Gentle Williams, who got his first starting action of the year against the Buffs.

- Other areas of note, as Brandon McIlwain is still listed at QB, though Beau Baldwin noted Tuesday night that he's basically an RB/Slot WR type at the moment, taking reps at those two spots for the remainder of the year. The two Chases, Garbers and Forrest, are the QBs available for now

- Biaggio Ali-Walsh played a few reps in the Colorado game that cemented him as a change of pace guy behind Pat Laird and Chris Brown. The Bears need some speed in the lineup, Ali-Walsh can provide some of that. McCallan Castles also will see some more time due to his size and athleticism

- Cal's still hoping to get Kanawai Noa back, but they've mainly used Nikko Remigio as their slot guy in recent weeks, with smatterings of Jeremiah Hawkins here and there

- Defensively, there's going to likely be more of the base package against Stanford, with three down linemen plus Tevin Paul in the outside linebacker role.

- Depending on how much the Cardinal elect to go to 3 WR sets, which has been more often this year, we may see less of Traveon Beck this game. Beck's been excellent even against bigger wideouts, which Stanford has with their tight end group. The Bears may try to use bigger defenders, like Evan Rambo or Malik Psalms to combat that.

- Same starters the rest of the way through for the defense, including eight who started against Stanford in 2017. There's experience with this group going toward an opponent they're familiar with.