Cal's going into the 121st Big Game against Stanford with a handful of names back on the depth chart, with players possibly healing up before the contest against the Cardinal.

- The wide receiver spot has a couple notable names on it now, with Ricky Walker and Monroe Young both making the depth chart at the X wideout spot. Walker got the start Saturday, as Wharton sat out the first quarter of the USC game. Walker got his first career reception in that game and Young has only appeared in one game so far, the Idaho State game, but could play in all of the final three without burning his redshirt.

- On the other side, Jordan Duncan is back on the depth chart at the Z, and could play this weekend. Ben Skinner also appeared in Saturday's game, and may get some playing time going forward.

- Kanawai Noa is still questionable going forward, but is still listed as the starter at the slot wideout spot.

- Biaggio Ali-Walsh got a bit of playing time Saturday, and has made the depth chart because of it. Marcel Dancy hasn't played recently, due to recovering from an injury, per Beau Baldwin.

- Kyle Wells moved ahead of Ray Hudson at the TE spot.

- Defensively, the line has remained the same, with Siu Fuimaono being the third string guy at each spot despite starting last week. He'll see some playing time against the bigger Stanford fronts, along with guys like Chris Palmer and Aaron Maldonado.

- Evan Rambo has been added back to the depth chart, after missing the past couple of weeks, otherwise the linebacker spots remain unchanged from a week ago.

- Same goes for the DB spots, and while Hicks and Drayden are separated with an OR, Drayden did not play on defense for the Bears against USC.