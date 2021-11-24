Cal Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem Enters Transfer Portal

Cal hasn't had a portal entry since July despite a number of hardships throughout the season, but they'll have one to deal with moving forward. Redshirt junior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, a former four star recruit from the class of 2018, has announced his entrance into the portal.

Anusiem is entering as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left (thanks to one COVID year). Through his Cal career, Anusiem recorded 40 tackles and 7 PBUs, playing in 25 games total, with six starts. Anusiem hadn't played in the previous three games of the season.

Anusiem came into the 2021 season as one of Cal's starting cornerbacks, but the fourth year corner was eclipsed by Lu-Magia Hearns and later Isaiah Young, both of who have seen more playing time than Anusiem this year. Anusiem was a scratch from Cal's Big Game win over Stanford as well.

Without Anusiem, Cal will rely on their young core of cornerbacks who have emerged in 2021. Hearns, Young, and Collin Gamble on the other side have all started multiple games for the Bears this year, while the likes of Kaleb Higgins and Jaylen Martin are waiting in the wings as backups.