Mark Madsen has completed his second roster at Cal with one last addition to begin the summer. The Bears offered Washington State transfer forward Spencer Mahoney last month, and Friday he announced his plan to make the move to Berkeley to continue his career.

The former three-star prospect picked Madsen's program over an offer from Central Florida.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound New York native did not play for the Cougars last season preserving his full eligibility by taking a redshirt as a freshman in Pullman.

He will now have four years remaining with the Bears giving Madsen and his staff another piece to solidify the roster heading into the fall and beyond.

Mahoney had a wide range of offers as a high school prospect in the 2023 class out of St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey.

In-state programs such as St. John's and Syracuse offered the forward recruit in addition to programs such as Harvard, Texas A&M and Coastal Carolina.

The Brooklyn native is now the 10th transfer to join the Bears this offseason alongside point guard Jovan Blacksher (from Grand Canyon), center Lee Dort (Vanderbilt), forward B.J. Omot (North Dakota), guard DJ Campbell (Western Carolina), guard Christian Tucker (UTSA), forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (Minnesota), forward Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford), forward Rytis Petraitis (Air Force) and center Mady Sissoko (Michigan State).