"Caleb is an elite catcher with the opportunity to have a tremendous career in professional baseball." Cal head coach Mike Neu said in a statement released by the progarm Sunday evening after the pick was announced.. "Caleb brings a lot to the table with his rare combination of power, speed and defensive prowess behind the plate. He had an outstanding three seasons for us and the Nationals are a lucky organization to have him."

Another Cal player is headed to pros. Sunday, the Bears had catcher Caleb Lomavita selected 39th overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2024 MLB Draft. The junior from Ewa Beach, Hawaii is the 238th selection for the Bears in program history and the fifth Cal player to be selected by the Nationals.

Lomavita was picked with the final competitive balance pick in between the first and second rounds of the draft. He is the second player picked by the Nationals in the last four years with Darren Baker was picked in the 10th round (No. 203) by the franchise in the 2021 draft.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound catcher accomplished quite a bit during his time with the Bears including being named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team earlier this year. He was named to the Perfect Game All-American third team and was named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award.

In his three seasons in Berkeley, Lomavita was able to leave his mark on the Bears' record books as well. He finished his career at Cal third in total bases (431), seventh in home runs (38) and tied for ninth in stolen bases (141).

He played in and started 158 games in his Cal career, including 55 in his final season, to finish with a .302 batting average, 135 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. As a junior this year, Lomavita hit 15 home runs and stole 12 bases making him one of just eight catchers nationally to reach double digits in both categories.

Neu has now guided 24 players to a selection in the MLB draft since arriving at Cal in 2017.

The MLB draft will continue through Tuesday with 20 rounds total.