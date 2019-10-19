You can only make so many mistakes.

Cal found that out the hard way at home for homecoming, struggling on the offensive line with injuries ravaging the front. Devon Modster missed a handful of throws. The Bears had defensive lapses at the wrong time, including a 20 yard run by Artavis Pierce on a late 3rd and 10. Greg Thomas missed a field goal. Modster got injured. Spencer Brasch had a pass tipped for a game killing interception. Cal couldn't get a 4th and 1 stop on a Jake Luton QB sneak. Brasch took a sack on the final drive. The list goes on.

All that adds up to is a 21-17 loss to Oregon State, spiking the Bears to 4-3 and leaving Cal with all kinds of questions heading to Utah in a week.

Cal's offense struggled in the first half, having four opportunities inside the Oregon State 40 and coming away with all of three points, including the missed 39 yard field goal by Thomas, who hit the ball off the right upright.

Oregon State sustained three drives throughout the game where they scored, as Justin Wilcox pointed to those three drives as to the final score.

"We played poor on three drives (on defense), and that cost us big time," Wilcox said.

That's not all of it, as the Bears allowed nine sacks to a team that had a grand total of 12 all year. Most of their rushing yardage came on scrambles by Modster, as he had a career high in rushing, with 76 yards (a 37 yard run being the Bears' longest run of the year).