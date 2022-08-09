The Bears are kicking off their 2022 fall camp with quite the bang so far. After getting a number of new additions after spring ball via a well-rounded 2022 recruiting class and a successful dip into the transfer portal, Cal is looking to launch itself into different conversations than it was in a year ago.

Chiefly, getting itself into the bowl game conversation.

Part of that process has been starting to look a little deeper into what this coaching staff believes is one of the most, if not the most, talented rosters it has had in Berkeley. Looking from top to bottom at the roster and looking sideline to sideline on the field tells a similar story. This is absolutely a talented and explosive roster on both sides of the ball, no question about it. The challenge now is going to be finding ways to take that talent to the next level through scheme and preparation.

For the Bears, they are fortunate enough to return both their offensive and defensive coordinators from the 2021 season. Returning coaches matters. It just does.

But, the obvious fact that both sides of the ball did not play up to the standard is still evident. Head coach Justin Wilcox has said as much, insisting that the benchmark for the offense this season is going to be to score and be explosive no matter the opponent.

There doesn’t seem to be a lot of disagreement in the building there.

“Explosive plays correlate to winning,” said offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. “So the more chunks we can create, the less third downs we gotta convert.”

This is, for lack of a better term, simply just ‘Football 101.’ Explosive plays on offense are good, yes. While this is not a revolutionary statement (nor would Musgrave claim it to be one), the language around avoiding third downs and being explosive indicates a general indictment on what was a lackluster and non-threatening offense in 2021.

“We’re looking for explosive plays,” continued Musgrave, “and our guys really have the ability to light up when they have the ball in their hands. The players make the plays, and sometimes they can make plays where our chalk ends. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that fit that bill.”