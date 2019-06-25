The Cal women's basketball coaching search came to a close last Friday, as former assistant Charmin Smith got the call back to Berkeley, a little under two months after leaving for an assistant coaching position with the WNBA's New York Liberty. Just when she thought she was out, Jim Knowlton dragged Smith back, after Lindsay Gottlieb went to the NBA.

Today, Smith was formally introduced as the new Cal women's basketball head coach at a press conference in Memorial Stadium's field club. She's the 10th coach in the history of Cal women's basketball.

"I truly do believe in Cal basketball," Smith said, "the last 12 years of my life were dedicated to this program, to this university, and the women on the team. The team is a reflection of their coach, and under my leadership, this team will embody discipline, leadership, and competitiveness. I will not be outworked."

Smith touched on a number of topics during and after the press conference as well.

1. Why She Came Back



Smith noted during the press conference that she left Cal a couple months ago for the New York Liberty, citing a need to continue to grow, that she wasn't going to retire as an assistant at Cal. With Gottlieb unexpectedly moving on to the Cleveland Cavaliers' staff, the opportunity to grow in Berkeley was available once again.

"There aren't that many head coaching jobs in the country that would make me this happy and inspire me this way," Smith said, "it had to be the right opportunity, with the right people, under the right leadership, and that's what this opportunity is for me.

2. Defense First

Smith noted that defense is going to be focus for her in the early going, citing some of the issues that the 2018-19 Bears had.

"I am a defensive minded player and coach," Smith said, "and just looking at some areas we struggled with last season, our defensive field goal percentage wasn't in the top half of the Pac-12, we were 10th in 3 point percentage defensively, so I think those are some areas where you're going to see a team that gets after it more, defensively. I think that will turn into more offensive production as well. I'm aware that we're losing some key cogs when it comes to that offensive production, so we need to get some of that offense from our defense."

3. Assistants Staying On

Assistants Kai Felton, Wendale Farrow, and April Phillips all sat in the front row during the press conference, with current players Mi'Cole Canyon, Jaelyn Brown, and CJ West behind them. All three coaches will be staying on, as a tweet from Phillips put it succinctly.