Cal men's basketball announced the signing of Greek guard Dimitrios Klonaras, in a release put out Wednesday morning.

"Dimitrios has a versatile game and we welcome his skills to our perimeter group. His experience in high-level international play will also be an advantage for him as he transitions to the college game," said head coach Mark Fox in the release.

Klonaras, a 6'5" guard hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece, committed to Cal Saturday after an official visit the week prior.

“Cal is a very prestigious school and the way coach Fox and his assistants approached me made me believe that this is the best place for me to grow and develop as the student and as the player I want to be,” Klonaras told our Ben Parker. “The visit was great. I saw exactly what I was looking for, great facilities and great people. They instantly made me feel like family. I was impressed from the characters and the personalities from all the coaches. About the university, I don't think that I must say much; history speaks for itself.”