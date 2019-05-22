Cal Basketball: Dimitrios Klonaras Signs with Cal
Cal men's basketball announced the signing of Greek guard Dimitrios Klonaras, in a release put out Wednesday morning.
"Dimitrios has a versatile game and we welcome his skills to our perimeter group. His experience in high-level international play will also be an advantage for him as he transitions to the college game," said head coach Mark Fox in the release.
Klonaras, a 6'5" guard hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece, committed to Cal Saturday after an official visit the week prior.
“Cal is a very prestigious school and the way coach Fox and his assistants approached me made me believe that this is the best place for me to grow and develop as the student and as the player I want to be,” Klonaras told our Ben Parker. “The visit was great. I saw exactly what I was looking for, great facilities and great people. They instantly made me feel like family. I was impressed from the characters and the personalities from all the coaches. About the university, I don't think that I must say much; history speaks for itself.”
Klonaras's addition to the squad gives the Bears 10 scholarship players going into 2019-20, the same number the Bears had going into the 2018-19 season. Mark Fox has targeted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi grad transfer Kareem South to hopefully join the wing rotation.
Klonaras will add to a relatively thin wing rotation, one that lost Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill to transfer. He'll join Matt Bradley, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, and Jacobi Gordon on the wing as Fox will look to figure out his rotations this summer and fall.
Klonaras officially joins a freshman class that includes guard Joel Brown and forwards DJ Thorpe and Kuany Kuany.