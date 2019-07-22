Cal men's basketball head coach Mark Fox was officially announced on April 1st, and his contract has finally been executed and released via a Freedom of Information Act request. Chancellor Carol Christ signed off on the contract on Friday July 19th, and the contract retroactively applies from that April 1st, 2019 start date.

The Basics

- This is a five-year deal, spanning from April 1st, 2019 until March 31st, 2024 - The base pay is set at $275,000 a year through the five year deal - The talent fee ramps up from year to year (A talent fee is for coaches speaking at booster function, pregame and postgame TV and radio shows, other university and alumni functions, and so on). That structure is as follows: Year 1: $1.225 million Year 2: $1.3 million Year 3: $1.375 million Year 4: $1.45 million Year 5: $1.525 million This, along with the base pay, combines to $8.25 million over 5 years, or an average of $1.65 million a year. This number ranks 11th among current Pac-12 coaches, only higher than new Washington State head coach Kyle Smith.

Bonuses

There's a handful of bonus terms for Fox, first the performance bonuses, which have a couple caveats. First, in order to receive them, Cal's four year APR has to be over 930. Second, the bonuses stack, but have a limit of $300,000 a year total between performance and academic bonuses If: Cal wins or is a co-champion of the Pac-12 in the regular season: $30,000 Cal wins the Pac-12 Tournament: $20,000 Cal wins 20 games: $10,000 Cal makes the NCAA Tournament: $20,000 Cal makes the round of 32: $25,000 Cal makes the Sweet Sixteen: $30,000 Cal makes the Elite Eight: $40,000 Cal makes the Final Four: $50,000 Cal wins the NCAA Championship $75,000 Fox is selected as Pac-12 Coach of the Year: $20,000 Fox is selected as National Coach of the year: $25,000 - There's also GPA and APR bonuses that Fox can earn, though the $300,000 bonus limit applies: If Cal has a team GPA greater than or equal to: 3.0: $50,000 2.85: $40,000 2.7: $20,000 If Cal has an APR greater than or equal to: 985: $45,000 975: $30,000 960: $15,000 Cal's current APR sits at 961. There's also a couple other bonuses here: - A hiring bonus of $100,000 - Two retention bonuses of $250,000 if Fox makes it through January 1st of 2022 and 2024 respectively - A courtesy vehicle assigned to the coach - A country club membership of the coach's choice

Buyout Structure