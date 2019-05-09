Cal Athletics announced the formation of the Cameron Institute, thanks to a 12.5 million dollar donation from C. Bryan Cameron. Per a Cal Athletics release, $12 million will be put into an endowment to support the program, while the rest will be used to start the program up. Cameron, who was formerly the president of the Bear Backers with Cal Athletics along with holding board posts for multiple schools and non-profits, is currently the director of equity research at San Francisco investment firm Dodge and Cox.

"My motivations for helping to fund the institute start with trying to meet an important need for many student-athletes, specifically an excellent support network to identify and prepare for careers after graduation from Cal," Cameron said in the release. "Second, this institute helps fulfill the mission of the University of California, which in part is to help students pursue meaningful professional careers.

"My experience with student-athletes is that many develop some excellent foundational skills for life, including a strong work ethic, discipline, leadership, teamwork and competitiveness," he added. "But they may also lack the focus, time and opportunities to best prepare for life after their college sports' experience is completed. The institute is designed to assist these promising young men and women in identifying and pursuing career opportunities, at which they can succeed at the highest level."

This program is expected to start during the 2020-21 as Cal builds the infrastructure necessary for a program like this. Cal football already has the Life After Football program, a program meant to connect Cal football players with alumni in various walks of life, but this supplements that throughout all of Cal's sports. It's something that can be used as a recruiting tool for various coaches as well.

"The formation of the Cameron Institute made possible by Bryan Cameron's generous gift will greatly enhance the student-athlete experience at Cal," Wilcox said. "We take pride in creating an environment that helps our student-athletes develop and sustain success in multiple areas of their lives, and the Cameron Institute will benefit them in their careers and communities long after their time as student-athletes. I am also incredibly excited that Cal coaches will be able to go into homes of prospective student-athletes and tell them about the Cameron Institute and how it will help their children pursue their dreams."

There are three main areas of focus for the program:

Leadership and Personal Development

The Cameron Institute will provide instruction and training designed for students who aspire to be leaders in the workplace and the world. Programming will include such features as team captain training to enhance ways student-athletes can become better leaders with their sports teams, in their academic work and once they leave the University. Additional elements will include speaker series and leadership seminars and retreats.

Career Development

Counselors within the Cameron Institute will be charged with supporting student-athletes in exploring potential majors and career paths through coursework, practical experience and internships, helping them grow and develop holistically. They will also assist in networking with the intent to provide a world-class experience and create opportunities to connect with successful professionals in their chosen field.

Community Engagement

The Cameron Institute will encourage participation in community engagement programs, helping build student understanding of the benefits of public service and demonstrate that success can be achieved through long-term commitments. An early goal is to build a platform for every student-athlete to develop the skills and practices necessary to be a Cal ambassador for the greater community.

As the University starts working toward a handful of capital projects, including the planned softball stadium and basketball practice facility, this is thought to be another pillar for further work toward philanthropy to fund those projects in the future.