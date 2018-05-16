Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-16 22:44:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal at the Top of the List for Newly Offered RB DeCarlos Brooks

G4jirhlx1sg6po3tyeqe
ArizonaVarsity.com
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal's made the state of Arizona a priority, landing three Arizona prospects already in the class of 2019, and the latest offer in the Grand Canyon state went to Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks. This of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}