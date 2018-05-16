Cal at the Top of the List for Newly Offered RB DeCarlos Brooks
Cal's made the state of Arizona a priority, landing three Arizona prospects already in the class of 2019, and the latest offer in the Grand Canyon state went to Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks. This of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news