Cal will be heading to South Bend in 2022, taking on Notre Dame for the 5th time in both program's history, as a game between the two schools has been scheduled for September 17th, 2022.

“We are looking forward to visiting Notre Dame, and I know that many of our fans will, too,” Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a release. “Notre Dame Stadium is an iconic venue, and this game provides another opportunity for our alumni to support their Bears on the road. We saw a great turnout for our game at Ole Miss this past season and again at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. I expect we’ll have another large contingent follow us to Notre Dame for this exciting contest.”

"Our players and coaches look forward to playing in an iconic stadium and competing against a college football program with the rich tradition and history of Notre Dame,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox added. “Notre Dame Stadium has been home to some of college football's biggest games and greatest moments, and we are excited to give everyone involved with Cal football the opportunity to experience such a renowned place in our sport's history."

This marks the first time the two teams will have played since 1967, when a number one ranked Notre Dame beat Cal 41-8 in South Bend. Notre Dame has won the previous four matchups between the two teams.

Per the release, updates to Cal's future schedule, which was projected to have home dates against UNLV and UC Davis, along with a road trip to North Texas in 2022, are expected to be announced in the near future.