A week before the season opener, after months of positive momentum about the impact defensive lineman Brett Johnson could make in his return, Cal announced Saturday that Johnson will now miss the season due to injury.

Johnson had worked his way back to action after missing last season due to a broken hip sustained in an automobile accident in March of 2021. Cal said Johnson sustained an unrelated lower body injury during practice Thursday.

"Brett is one of the toughest and most dedicated football players I have ever been around," coach Justin Wilcox said. "Although this is a difficult situation for him, I am confident that he will return to the field in 2023. He has the unwavering support of all his coaches, teammates and everyone in our football program. It is important for us to rally around each other as a team and respond positively to this adversity."

The redshirt junior, expected to be a difference-maker in the Golden Bears' front 7, has 46 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 17 games played over his collegiate career.

