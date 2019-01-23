Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced some shuffling of his coaching staff Wednesday, effective for the 2019 season.

“We have had many conversations throughout our football program about how we can get better and this is one of those ways,” Wilcox said in a Cal release. “While we have shown progress in many areas, we are far from satisfied and feel like we can be much better in the future.”

Most of the changes come on offense, where the Bears struggled mightily in 2018, where they ranked 114th in total offense with 343 yards per game. Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will take over in coaching the QB room in addition to his coordinator duties. Baldwin coached QBs for the first 13 years of his coaching career before getting head coaching jobs at Central and Eastern Washington. He coached RBs at Cal in 2017 and TEs in 2018.

Marques Tuiasosopo is being moved to coaching tight ends, a role he served in at USC (2014-15) and UCLA (2012) in two different stints. He will not retain the passing game coordinator title.

Burl Toler and Nick Edwards will trade position responsibilities, as Toler will assume the WR coach responsibilities and Edwards will take over the running back room. Toler, a former Cal wide receiver, had success coaching the position at UC Davis, where Keelan Doss became an FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. This will be Edwards' first stint coaching running backs.

Charlie Ragle will move back to focusing on special teams, something he did last spring when Baldwin took over tight end responsibilities. Steve Greatwood remains the offensive line coach for the Bears.

On defense, the sole change will be the addition of a co-defensive coordinator title for ILB coach/associate head coach, defense Peter Sirmon. Tim DeRuyter will remain the defensive coordinator.