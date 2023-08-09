The road to rebuilding for Mark Madsen will begin Nov. 6 with a home game against and its first meeting with the University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, Minnesota). That will be the first of four consecutive matchups to open the season at Haas over a 10-day span. The Bears will host Pacific (Nov. 10), Cal State Bakersfield (Nov. 13) and Montana State (Nov. 16) all within that span.

Cal will then head down south to Orange County to take part in the third annual SoCal Challenge at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano. The Bears are in the "Surf Division" alongside Tulane, UTEP and Bradley. The matchups for that event have not yet been determined. Cal will close that event by taking on San Diego State in the inaugural SoCal Showcase on Nov. 25.

The Bears have never faced either Bradley or UTEP.

A home game against Santa Clara is set for Dec. 2 before the Bears take part in their first true road game of the season (as of now) at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where they will face Butler on Dec. 9. That will be followed by a neutral site matchup with Ole Miss as part of the Hall of Fame Series at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Dec. 16 before the Bears wrap things up for 2023 with a home game against UC San Diego on Dec. 20.

The Bears will also host Colorado and travel to Washington State in the early Pac-12 games that have been played in December. Those matchups have not yet been announced yet.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.