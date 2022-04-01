Kelby Valsin’s focus hasn’t always been on football throughout his high school career. He’s had other interests, primarily basketball, that have been more of a priority, but over the last year football has gained his attention again as he made his return to the field.

He put together a strong junior season at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, and now schools are lining up to have him play for them in college.

Valsin caught 49 passes for 831 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season back on the football field, and he as continued to shine on the camp and seven-on-seven circuit this offseason adding to his profile as a recruit.

The last few months have brought a wave of offers for the 2023 pass catcher, and he has been happy to see how quickly things have changed when looking at his future.

“It’s been fun, really,” he said. “I watched my brother go through the same thing. He’s actually at Oregon State right now playing wide receiver, too. He’s really been guiding me through this whole process, telling me what I should be asking coaches and what I should be looking for in a school. So, he’s been a real big help.”

Valsin’s older brother, Jimmy, is a freshman at Oregon State who has helped provide some quality insight into the recruiting process. The younger Valsin brother has only played one season of high school football, so he has welcomed advice from his older brother.

“Doing my research, that’s a big thing,” Valsin said about what advice has been most useful in the process. “He told me these coaches are going to tell me what they want, but I have to do my own research to really understand what’s going on at these schools. How they run their offense and things of that nature.”

Valsin has seen a steady stream of offers come his way in recent months, and the group is a wide-ranging one with schools from different parts of the country and different levels of football becoming involved.

Cal is one of the most recent schools to get involved after offering the high three-star prospect last week. The relationship with the Bears is still growing, but Valsin is eager to get to know more about the Pac-12 program.