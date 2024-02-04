An injury during quarterback Andrew Maushardt's senior year of high school came at an unideal time for the three-star prospect from Santa Fe Springs, California.

It's uncommon for a QB to be uncommitted this late in the recruiting cycle, with the second signing period starting Wednesday.

But therein set up a great opportunity for Cal to stash more talent at the position, as Maushardt announced Sunday his commitment to the Golden Bears. He'll come in as a preferred walk-on -- but one with very intriguing long-term upside.