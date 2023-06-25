Just when it seemed the transfer season was over ...

Cal added another new addition Sunday as Stanford grad transfer offensive lineman Barrett Miller announced his Cal commitment.

Miller, who has one final season of eligibility remaining, has made 30 starts over the last four seasons for the Cardinal, mostly at left guard.

He started eight games there as a true freshman in 2019, all six games during the pandemic-shortened season, all 12 games at LG in 2021 and then four games last season while playing a mix of positions ---- logging 206 snaps at right tackle, 42 at left tackle and 52 at right guard. He allowed 5 sacks and 6 QB hurries on 195 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Miller allowed just 2 sacks (16 total pressures) in 387 pass-blocking snaps in 2021 and just 1 sack (5 pressures) over 141 pass-blocking snaps in 2020.

Miller was a three-star prospect in the 2019 class out of Centennial, Colorado.

He is the third offensive line addition since last season for Cal, joining Texas A&M transfer Matthew Wykoff and JUCO addition Martin Tine as the Bears have bolstered their weakest position group from last season.