Cal adds commitment from DL Tiumalu Afalava

Defensive line recruiting is heating up for Cal, and the latest addition to the group again comes from Southern California. Tiumalu Afalava boasts an impressive offer list with schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Louisville, Miami, and Florida State all present. Pac-12 schools Arizona State and Washington State also previously offered the three-star defensive end from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente.

In the end, Cal emerged as the top contender and Wednesday the 6-foot-3 prospect made the call by announcing his commitment to the Bears.

Afalava visited Berkeley earlier in the spring leading to his offer from defensive line coach Andrew Browning and the staff at Cal. He previously camped with the program, and he has become more familiar with the program since that time.

The 2023 prospect is now the second member of Browning's group up front in the class joining Los Angeles defensive lineman Ashton "Champ" Sanders, who gave the Bears his commitment over Wisconsin last month.

The program remains in the hunt for another Los Angeles-area defensive lineman in the class as well. Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon defensive tackle Cameron Brandt has built a strong relationship with the Bears and is focused on the program along with Stanford as he moves toward a decision.

Cal now has seven commitments in the class with six of those pledges coming within the last month.