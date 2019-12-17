Cal has added another piece to their 2020 class. Jamieson Sheahan, from Melbourne, Australia, will join the Bears as a punter. Sheahan previously came to Berkeley for an official visit during the USC game.

Sheahan played for the Essendon Mighty Bombers in the Victoria Football League, a second tier semi-professional Australian rules football league, below the more well-known Australian Football League. Sheahan also worked with ProKick Australia, a program meant to help develop Australian kickers and punters. Notably, former Cal punter David Lonie is among the instructors.

Sheahan will look to replace Steven Coutts, another Australian punter, as he's set to sign Wednesday with the rest of Cal's 2020 class. Sheahan becomes the 25 member of the 2020 class, and the first special teams scholarship commit since Slater Zellers in 2018.