Cal Adds a JuCo Defensive Lineman in Darius Long

Cal made a late addition to their 2021 class with a junior college addition. Darius Long, a defensive lineman from the College of San Mateo, received a scholarship offer from Cal earlier this week and jumped on it, as the Bears look for more defensive line depth in the wake of top defensive lineman Brett Johnson's season ending injury.

Long will join a Cal defensive line group that doesn't have much in the way of experience, with JH Tevis being the most tenured defensive lineman, with all three of his starts coming in 2020.

Long, listed at 6'2" and 300 lbs, will serve in a similar slot to many of Cal's other linemen, with the ability to play some defensive tackle in nickel packages, along with some defensive end. He could potentially be called on to play some nose guard in certain situations.

Long originally came out of high school in the class of 2017, coming out of Encinal High School in Alameda, earning first team all-league honors for his play. He will come in as a member of the 2021 class, joining the Bears for summer workouts in the next couple of weeks.