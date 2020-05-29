Cal has added to their running back room for the 2020 season with a final piece, coming from the Big Ten. Running back Bradrick Shaw announced that he'll be joining the Bears via grad transfer from Wisconsin. The former Rivals 150 running back entered the transfer portal in January, while announcing his intent to pursue a sixth year of eligibility via medical hardship.

Shaw was ranked 148th nationally (5.9 four star recruit by Rivals) in the class of 2015, committing to Wisconsin out of Birmingham, Alabama. During his time with the Badgers, he redshirted during the 2015 season, having his most productive season in 2016. During that 2016, where Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was the defensive coordinator, Shaw rushed for 457 yards on 88 carries with 5 TDs, backing up senior Corey Clement.

Shaw struggled with injury in 2017 and 2018, tearing his ACL in the latter year and playing as a backup to Jonathan Taylor. He finished his Wisconsin career with 202 carries for 938 yards and 10 TDs. Shaw also earned two degrees during his time at Wisconsin.

Out of high school, Shaw was seen as a downhill runner who had another gear to break away from defenders alongside having the size to move piles. He played in a system at Wisconsin that Cal is moving toward, with power running and bigger formations.

What this Means:

Shaw's addition adds another body to the backfield and someone who can spell Chris Brown Jr., in addition to the likes of Marcel Dancy and DeShawn Collins. This addition may also signal that the Bears want to run more two RB sets, something that Oregon State, among other teams in the conference, has done well with.