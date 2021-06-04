Cal Adds a Grad Transfer: Former Penn and WCU QB Ryan Glover

With a need for depth in their quarterback room for the 2021 season, Cal went into the transfer portal. They pulled out a multi-year starter at the FCS level in Ryan Glover, who graduated from Penn and played the 2021 spring season at Western Carolina. Glover will go on scholarship at Cal, joining Chase Garbers, Zach Johnson and Kai Millner in that respect. Walk-ons Robby Rowell and Blake DeBisschop will also be in the room. He commits to Cal after visiting the campus Thursday, one of the first visitors in over a year.

Glover, a three-star dual-threat quarterback coming out of the Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, was committed to Colorado State at one point and had an offer from Minnesota prior to committing to Penn. At Penn, Glover started every game during the 2018 season, leading the Quakers to a 6-4 record. Over 16 games played (10 starts), Glover threw for 1573 yards, 8 TDs and 7 interceptions, rushing for 373 yards and 2 TDs as well.

Due to the Ivy League canceling sports for the 2020-21 seasons, Glover ended up grad transferring to Western Carolina for their spring season. The Catamounts, who played three games in the fall and six games in the spring, started Glover at quarterback for those final six games. Over those games, Glover passed for 832 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs.

With Chase Garbers firmly having a hold on the starting quarterback position, the addition of Glover gives the Bears a backup with playing experience. Only Robby Rowell has played among the current Cal backups, and that came in relief in a blowout against Utah in 2019. Glover also helps from a depth perspective, as both Jaden Casey and Spencer Brasch announced their intents to transfer during the spring football sessions.