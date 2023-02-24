Cal has been looking to continue solidifying its quarterback position heading into the 2023 season. Some added depth will be headed to Berkeley this summer after West Chicago (Ill.) Wheaton Academy signal caller Belay Brummel gave the program his commitment Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 prospect wrapped up a stellar senior season in the fall leading to preferred walk-on opportunities from Illinois and Central Michigan. Brummel said he planned on playing for the in-state school but read an article detailing the lack of quarterback depth in Berkeley.

The 2023 prospect trains with incoming Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V, who transferred to the Bears from TCU this offseason, so Brummel decided to reach out to the coaching staff.

It took some time, but eventually director of player personnel, Marshall Cherrington, reached out and decided to extend a preferred walk-on spot with the Bears.

Brummel didn't hesitate to accept the opportunity, and now he will play his college football on the West Coast.

"I just think what coach [Justin] Wilcox is doing, with coach Spav [Jake Spavital] coming back, it couldn't be a better time to be on the offensive side of the ball," he said. "The school is a prestigious school, so I'm not going there just specifically for football. Football is going to end at some point, and having your name on that degree is really important to me.