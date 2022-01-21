Cal adds 2022 commitment from 3-star TE Jack Endries

Jack Endries is staying home. Friday, the Danville-Monte Vista senior tight end made his decision to commit to Cal after recently making a visit out to Berkeley to meet with the Bears.

Endries was recently named an All Bay Area first team selection after wrapping up his senior season at Monte Vista. The 2022 three-star recruit put together an impressive 2021 season finishing up with 49 catches and 579 yards receiving to go with nine receiving touchdowns.

His abilities on the field earned him several opportunities to play at FBS-level programs around the country including offers from Fresno State, Colorado State and San Jose State among others. His high academic standing afforded him opportunities to play at both Harvard and Penn.

Endries, who is set to join the program as a preferred walk-on player, will now have an opportunity to combine both his academic and on-field achievements with the Bears as a Power Five-level player in the Pac-12.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound pass catcher joins an offensive haul for the Bears in 2022 that includes some high-level playmakers. Cal signed running backs Jaydn Ott and Ashton Hayes plus receivers Jaiven Plummer and Mason Starling during the early signing period in December.