News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 14:30:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal a Standout for 2021 WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Burl Toler highlighted his philosophy for recruiting wideouts with Golden Bear Report a couple months ago in talking about WR Mason Mangum. For Cal's wide receiver coach, it was simple in bringing ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}