Cal 2025 QB target Jaron Sagapolutele recaps 'amazing' official visit
It has been a bit of a hectic offseason for Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele. The high three-star prospect fit several official visits into his schedule in recent weeks and managed to also leave his mark on the Elite 11 competition bringing his name into the spotlight among some of the top quarterbacks in the country.
After showcasing his talent last week at the event in Los Angeles, Sagapolutele made the trek north to Berkeley for an important official visit with Cal.
The Bears offered the 6-foot-2, 190-pound recruit early this month, and since then the staff has put on a full-court press to land his commitment by making it clear he is the top priority at the position.
Prior to his weekend visit to Berkeley, Sagapolutele made official trips to Utah State, Oregon State and Boise State. Sagapolutele had already previously taken an unofficial visit to Cal's campus, but he was still impressed leaving his latest trip to the Bay Area.
"I think the Cal visit overall was an amazing visit," he said. "They had everything. They really checked off all the boxes just in terms of their playbook, the coaching, their overall scheme and just how they are as a team.
