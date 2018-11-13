The latest player to commit to Cal women’s basketball is 2019 guard Cailyn Crocker out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Crocker caught up with GoldenBearReport.com, giving us a chance to learn more about her and why she’s excited to play for Cal.

Crocker had a final three of Cal, Michigan, and Pepperdine and ultimately decided on Cal shortly after her official visit at the end of September. What separated Cal from her other options was the vision of head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the bond that she had formed with the players.

“Just the coaching staff and players had a big play in that,” Crocker said of her decision. “The vision Coach Gottlieb has, the players have, I could just not be a part of it. I’d say I get along with a lot of them, but Kianna for sure. Kenzie we’ve known each other for a few years now. We played on the same circuit. Bird and Receé were also showing me around. They are the people I look up to. Being around them, I could definitely see myself playing with them.”

In addition to the players and coaching staff, Cal’s academic prowess and environment really resonated with Crocker. She saw Cal as a place that would prepare her to be a leader both on and off the court.

“I had been there three times before, but definitely the school atmosphere,” Crocker said of what made Cal stand out. “Just to be around that. Cal prides themselves on their leadership. Academically and on the court as well. It was just really cool to see. I want to study business. I know you have to get into the business program, but I’m hoping to do that.”

When she looks ahead to her time at Cal, what has Crocker particularly excited is the opportunity to compete in the Pac-12 against some of the very best players in the country. A lot of people she grew up with compete in the Pac-12 and she’s excited to renew those rivalries.

“I think to compete night in and night out,” Crocker said of what she’s looking forward to. “A lot of players I grew up with, they are in the Pac-12 as well. Having those friendly rivalries should be fun. It will test me and test us as a team, so I’m excited about that.”

Having watched Cal practice on her visit, Crocker can tell that practices will get her ready for those intense battles. She’s very impressed by how focused the team is and how hungry they are to get better.

“They are very passionate about what they do,” Crocker said. “I feel this year, they’re gonna come out and show what they’re about. They went very hard in practice and were very vocal. They want to get better every single practice.”

As far as what she’ll bring to the program, Crocker feels she’s going to bring a lot of energy and passion as well. She’s confident in her ability to be another effective weapon for Lindsay Gottlieb to use.

“I think I bring a lot of energy,” Crocker said. “Offensively and defensively, another weapon in addition to the other weapons that they have right now. I’m looking forward to learning from Kianna, Mi’Cole, and the coaches. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Looking ahead to her senior year at Mater Dei, Cailyn Crocker hopes to leave it all out on the floor and have no regrets. She really looks up to the great Mater Dei players who have gone before her and she hopes to leave a legacy of her own that builds on what was left before her:

“Making Mater Dei a powerhouse again and just having fun. Being a teammate that other girls can look up to. Be the team that was left before us and continue what they built back in the day. We want to get back to that.”

