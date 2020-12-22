Cal's Camryn Bynum and Cameron Goode were the Golden Bears' two representatives on the all-Pac 12 teams voted on by the coaches in the conference. Bynum was voted to the first team, while Goode made the second team.

In addition, ten other Bears received some form of honorable mention, with Kekoa Crawford, Jake Curhan, Kuony Deng, Josh Drayden, Brett Johnson, Zeandae Johnson, Nikko Remigio, Mike Saffell and Jake Tonges being designated honorable mentions, while true freshman Damien Moore was an honorable mention for the Pac-12's freshman offensive player of the year.

This was Bynum's first first-team selection, after being chosen second team in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018. Bynum started all four of Cal's games in 2020, recording 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception. He opted back in for the Bears this year after initially opting out for the NFL Draft.

This is also Goode's first non-honorable mention selection on an all-Pac 12 team. The redshirt senior outside linebacker finished 2020, starting all four games, with 19 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. Those 2 TFLs per game ranked him second in the NCAA in 2020.