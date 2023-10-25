By the numbers: What Fernando Mendoza adds to the Cal offense
AJ Alany
Golden Bear Report Staff Writer
Though the Bears lost their last two games, there is plenty to smile about with redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza making two quality starts at quarterback. The Cal quarterback position, featuring Mendoza, Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley, featured plenty of inconsistency to begin the season. After two starts from Mendoza, it is a safe bet that the team will stick with him for the remainder of the season.
Today, we will use premium data from PFF to delve into what Mendoza has added to the Cal offense through his first two starts.
Performance under pressure
Jackson and Finley did not perform well under pressure. For perspective, on 34 drop backs under pressure, Jackson went 7 for 25 for 87 yards, which nets a 38.3 NFL passer rating. He has a 38.8 PFF grade and had two turnover-worthy plays in such snaps. Meanwhile, Finley was 13 for 32 for 217 yards in 37 snaps under pressure, throwing for one touchdown and three interceptions. Further, he had a high turnover-worthy play rate of 9.5%, a 41.0 PFF grade, and a 35.5 NFL passer rating when under pressure. Both Jackson and Finley held onto the ball for over 3 seconds, the former 4.03 and the latter 3.71, when facing pressure.
