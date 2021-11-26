By the Numbers: Cal vs. UCLA

A look at some of the numbers that define the Cal vs. UCLA matchup Saturday evening.

- Cal's offensive numbers went up across the board after a strong effort against Stanford, including the yards per carry number going over 5 (something they haven't done in a decade)

- Cal also leads the conference in run defense, while UCLA leads the conference in scoring and is second in run defense. UCLA is fourth in the conference in rushing offense, with a 100 yard disparity (246.9 in wins, 142.8 in losses) between wins and losses

- Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 for fewest turnovers, and is tied nationally for fewest fumbles lost, as they also lead the conference in turnover margin