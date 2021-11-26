By the Numbers: Cal vs. UCLA
A look at some of the numbers that define the Cal vs. UCLA matchup Saturday evening.
|Cal
|UCLA
|
Points Per Game
|
24.7
|
36.0
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
21.1
|
27.91
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
179.1
|
209.0
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
122.0
|
127.2
|
Yards per Rush
|
5.3
|
4.8
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.7
|
3.8
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
235.9
|
231.82
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
232.5
|
272.45
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.1
|
8.31
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
6.8
|
7.24
|
Yards per game
|
415.0
|
440.8
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
354.5
|
399.6
|
Yards per play
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.2
|
5.6
|
Turnovers
|
8 (6 INTs, 2 Fumbles)
|
13 (8 INTs, 5 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
17 (13 INTs, 4 fumbles)
|
17 (10 INT, 7 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
61 of 144 (42%)
|
66 of 150 (44%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
63 of 147 (43%)
|
67 of 148 (45.27%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
30:47
|
29:32
- Cal's offensive numbers went up across the board after a strong effort against Stanford, including the yards per carry number going over 5 (something they haven't done in a decade)
- Cal also leads the conference in run defense, while UCLA leads the conference in scoring and is second in run defense. UCLA is fourth in the conference in rushing offense, with a 100 yard disparity (246.9 in wins, 142.8 in losses) between wins and losses
- Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 for fewest turnovers, and is tied nationally for fewest fumbles lost, as they also lead the conference in turnover margin
|Cal
|UCLA
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 189-296 (63.9%), 2231 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs
|
Dorian Thompson Robinson: 157-255 (61.57%), 2245 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 99 carries, 517 yards, 6 TDs
|
Zach Charbonnet: 181 carries, 1031 yards, 12 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Nikko Remigio: 32 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TDs
Trevon Clark: 29 receptions, 604 yards, 4 TDs
|
Kyle Philips: 53 receptions, 707 yards, 8 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Daniel Scott: 60 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 1 PBU, 2 QBH
Cameron Goode: 8 TFLs
|
Qwuantrezz Knight: 61 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 QB Hurries, 1 FF
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 6.5 sacks
|
Datona Jackson: 3.5 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott, Elijah Hicks and Nate Rutchena: 3 INTs each
Lu-Magia Hearns III: 8 Pass Breakups
|
Quentin Lake and Jay Shaw: 2 INTs each
Lake: 6 PBUs
- Charbonnet is tied for the conference lead with six 100+ yard games, Cal has only two from their running backs on the season (Chris Brooks and Moore with one apiece)
- Scott, Hicks and Rutchena are all tied for second in the Pac-12 with their 3 INTs
- Marqez Bimage is second in the Pac-12 with three fumble recoveries
- Cam Goode is second in the Pac-12 in sacks per game, and is tied for 9th in Cal history in career sacks.
- Garbers leads the conference in total offense, Thompson-Robinson is second.
|Cal
|UCLA
|
Overall
|
84.8
|
78.7
|
Offense
|
77.8
|
80.0
|
Passing
|
78.3
|
73.3
|
Pass Blocking
|
66.8
|
62.5
|
Receiving
|
69.4
|
67.2
|
Running
|
90.6
|
91.8
|
Run Blocking
|
62.3
|
71.6
|
Defense
|
82.6
|
66.0
|
Run Defense
|
72.6
|
57.4
|
Tackling
|
59.4
|
65.2
|
Pass Rush
|
78.2
|
68.3
|
Coverage
|
79.8
|
71.2
|
Special Teams
|
72.9
|
71.6