 Cal vs. UCLA: By The Numbers
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 13:17:39 -0600') }} football

By the Numbers: Cal vs. UCLA

A look at some of the numbers that define the Cal vs. UCLA matchup Saturday evening.

Cal vs. UCLA Stats
Cal UCLA

Points Per Game

24.7

36.0

Points Per Game Allowed

21.1

27.91

Rushing Yards per Game

179.1

209.0

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

122.0

127.2

Yards per Rush

5.3

4.8

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.7

3.8

Passing Yards per Game

235.9

231.82

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

232.5

272.45

Yards per Attempt

7.1

8.31

Yards per Attempt Allowed

6.8

7.24

Yards per game

415.0

440.8

Yards per Game allowed

354.5

399.6

Yards per play

6.2

6.2

Yards per play allowed

5.2

5.6

Turnovers

8 (6 INTs, 2 Fumbles)

13 (8 INTs, 5 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

17 (13 INTs, 4 fumbles)

17 (10 INT, 7 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

61 of 144 (42%)

66 of 150 (44%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

63 of 147 (43%)

67 of 148 (45.27%)

Time of Possession per Game

30:47

29:32

- Cal's offensive numbers went up across the board after a strong effort against Stanford, including the yards per carry number going over 5 (something they haven't done in a decade)

- Cal also leads the conference in run defense, while UCLA leads the conference in scoring and is second in run defense. UCLA is fourth in the conference in rushing offense, with a 100 yard disparity (246.9 in wins, 142.8 in losses) between wins and losses

- Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 for fewest turnovers, and is tied nationally for fewest fumbles lost, as they also lead the conference in turnover margin

Statistical Leaders
Cal UCLA

Passing

Chase Garbers: 189-296 (63.9%), 2231 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs

Dorian Thompson Robinson: 157-255 (61.57%), 2245 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 99 carries, 517 yards, 6 TDs

Zach Charbonnet: 181 carries, 1031 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving

Nikko Remigio: 32 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TDs

Trevon Clark: 29 receptions, 604 yards, 4 TDs

Kyle Philips: 53 receptions, 707 yards, 8 TDs

Tackles

Daniel Scott: 60 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 1 PBU, 2 QBH

Cameron Goode: 8 TFLs

Qwuantrezz Knight: 61 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 QB Hurries, 1 FF

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 6.5 sacks

Datona Jackson: 3.5 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott, Elijah Hicks and Nate Rutchena: 3 INTs each

Lu-Magia Hearns III: 8 Pass Breakups

Quentin Lake and Jay Shaw: 2 INTs each

Lake: 6 PBUs

- Charbonnet is tied for the conference lead with six 100+ yard games, Cal has only two from their running backs on the season (Chris Brooks and Moore with one apiece)

- Scott, Hicks and Rutchena are all tied for second in the Pac-12 with their 3 INTs

- Marqez Bimage is second in the Pac-12 with three fumble recoveries

- Cam Goode is second in the Pac-12 in sacks per game, and is tied for 9th in Cal history in career sacks.

- Garbers leads the conference in total offense, Thompson-Robinson is second.

PFF Grade Comparison
Cal UCLA

Overall

84.8

78.7

Offense

77.8

80.0

Passing

78.3

73.3

Pass Blocking

66.8

62.5

Receiving

69.4

67.2

Running

90.6

91.8

Run Blocking

62.3

71.6

Defense

82.6

66.0

Run Defense

72.6

57.4

Tackling

59.4

65.2

Pass Rush

78.2

68.3

Coverage

79.8

71.2

Special Teams

72.9

71.6
