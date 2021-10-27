 Cal Football By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon State
By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon State

Trace Travers
A look at a handful of the numbers for Cal and Oregon State as the Bears and Beavers are preparing for a Saturday afternoon matchup

Cal vs. UW Stats
Cal Oregon State

Points Per Game

23.4

35.1

Points Per Game Allowed

23.6

24.7

Rushing Yards per Game

165.1

245.0

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

120.1

116.6

Yards per Rush

4.9

5.9

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.7

3.7

Passing Yards per Game

245.3

200.6

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

244.9

275.1

Yards per Attempt

7.0

8.2

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.0

7.1

Yards per game

410.4

445.6

Yards per Game allowed

365.0

391.7

Yards per play

6.0

6.7

Yards per play allowed

5.4

5.6

Turnovers

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

10 (7 INTs, 3 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

9 (6 INTs, 3 fumbles)

12 (10 INT, 2 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

41 of 99 (41%)

44 of 83 (53%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

46 of 104 (44%)

50 of 103 (49%)

Time of Possession per Game

31:08

30:48

Trends and Notes:

Cal

- Over the past four games, Cal has given up 20.5 points per game and 302.5 yards per game after starting the year allowing 28.7 points per game 448.3 yards per game

- Cal's 104 yards allowed against Colorado marked the first time Cal held an FBS opponent below the 200 yard mark since Utah in 2011 (178 yards)

- Cal leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, and are third in turnover margin

Oregon State

- Oregon State' ranks 7th in the country in rushing, with 245 yards per game, which leads the conference. They also sit atop the conference in total offensive yardage per game

- The Beavers rank 1st in scoring offense, with 35.1 points per game

- Oregon State's rush defense ranks second in the conference, with Cal just behind

- Oregon State's 3rd down conversion rate ranks them fourth in the country

Statistical Leaders
Cal Oregon State

Passing

Chase Garbers: 154-243 (63.4%), 1717 yards, 11 TD, 5 INTs

Chance Nolan: 92-142 (64.8%), 1261 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 81 carries, 392 yards, 5 TDs

BJ Baylor: 118 carries, 830 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving

Nikko Remigio: 26 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TD

Trevon Clark, 21 receptions, 379 yards, 2 TDs

Trevon Bradford: 21 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD

Tyjon Lindsey: 11 receptions, 198 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles

Muelu Iosefa, 41 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 QB hurries

Cameron Goode: 4.5 TFLs

Avery Roberts: 78 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF

Andrezj Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp: 5.5 TFLs each

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 3.5 sacks

Hughes-Murray: 4 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Omar Speights: 2 INTs

Rejzohn Wright: 7 PBUs

Trends and Notes:

Cal

- Chase Garbers leads the conference in total offense (289.1 yards per game), is fifth in passing yards per game (245.3 per game), and is second in completions (154)

- Trevon Clark ranks second in the conference in yards per reception (18.1), Jeremiah Hunter is fourth (17.4) and Kekoa Crawford is ninth (15.3)

- Daniel Scott's 3 INTs and Elijah Hicks 3 forced fumbles have them ranked 7th nationally in each respective category, while Marqez Bimage's 2 fumble recoveries rank him 4th nationally.

- Nikko Remigio leads the Pac-12 in return yardage with 393 yards combined between kicks and punts

Oregon State

- BJ Baylor leads the conference in rushing and is sixth nationally in yards per game (118.4)

- Avery Roberts leads the Pac-12 in tackles with 78,

- QB Chance Nolan leads the conference in passer rating (157.9)

PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Oregon State

Overall

83.9

87.8

Offense

75.8

87.7

Passing

76.3

73.8

Pass Blocking

63.7

54.4

Receiving

68.4

79.4

Running

86.7

86.6

Run Blocking

64.4

81.9

Defense

81.5

71.2

Run Defense

73.4

64.1

Tackling

53.7

49.4

Pass Rush

74.8

69.2

Coverage

77.6

71.6

Special Teams

67.3

59.9
