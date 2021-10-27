By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon State

A look at a handful of the numbers for Cal and Oregon State as the Bears and Beavers are preparing for a Saturday afternoon matchup

Trends and Notes:

Cal

- Over the past four games, Cal has given up 20.5 points per game and 302.5 yards per game after starting the year allowing 28.7 points per game 448.3 yards per game

- Cal's 104 yards allowed against Colorado marked the first time Cal held an FBS opponent below the 200 yard mark since Utah in 2011 (178 yards)

- Cal leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, and are third in turnover margin

Oregon State

- Oregon State' ranks 7th in the country in rushing, with 245 yards per game, which leads the conference. They also sit atop the conference in total offensive yardage per game

- The Beavers rank 1st in scoring offense, with 35.1 points per game

- Oregon State's rush defense ranks second in the conference, with Cal just behind

- Oregon State's 3rd down conversion rate ranks them fourth in the country