By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon State
A look at a handful of the numbers for Cal and Oregon State as the Bears and Beavers are preparing for a Saturday afternoon matchup
|Cal
|Oregon State
|
Points Per Game
|
23.4
|
35.1
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
23.6
|
24.7
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
165.1
|
245.0
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
120.1
|
116.6
|
Yards per Rush
|
4.9
|
5.9
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
245.3
|
200.6
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
244.9
|
275.1
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.0
|
8.2
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.0
|
7.1
|
Yards per game
|
410.4
|
445.6
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
365.0
|
391.7
|
Yards per play
|
6.0
|
6.7
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
Turnovers
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
10 (7 INTs, 3 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
9 (6 INTs, 3 fumbles)
|
12 (10 INT, 2 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
41 of 99 (41%)
|
44 of 83 (53%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
46 of 104 (44%)
|
50 of 103 (49%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
31:08
|
30:48
Trends and Notes:
Cal
- Over the past four games, Cal has given up 20.5 points per game and 302.5 yards per game after starting the year allowing 28.7 points per game 448.3 yards per game
- Cal's 104 yards allowed against Colorado marked the first time Cal held an FBS opponent below the 200 yard mark since Utah in 2011 (178 yards)
- Cal leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, and are third in turnover margin
Oregon State
- Oregon State' ranks 7th in the country in rushing, with 245 yards per game, which leads the conference. They also sit atop the conference in total offensive yardage per game
- The Beavers rank 1st in scoring offense, with 35.1 points per game
- Oregon State's rush defense ranks second in the conference, with Cal just behind
- Oregon State's 3rd down conversion rate ranks them fourth in the country
|Cal
|Oregon State
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 154-243 (63.4%), 1717 yards, 11 TD, 5 INTs
|
Chance Nolan: 92-142 (64.8%), 1261 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 81 carries, 392 yards, 5 TDs
|
BJ Baylor: 118 carries, 830 yards, 10 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Nikko Remigio: 26 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TD
Trevon Clark, 21 receptions, 379 yards, 2 TDs
|
Trevon Bradford: 21 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD
Tyjon Lindsey: 11 receptions, 198 yards, 3 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Muelu Iosefa, 41 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 QB hurries
Cameron Goode: 4.5 TFLs
|
Avery Roberts: 78 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF
Andrezj Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp: 5.5 TFLs each
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 3.5 sacks
|
Hughes-Murray: 4 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Omar Speights: 2 INTs
Rejzohn Wright: 7 PBUs
Trends and Notes:
Cal
- Chase Garbers leads the conference in total offense (289.1 yards per game), is fifth in passing yards per game (245.3 per game), and is second in completions (154)
- Trevon Clark ranks second in the conference in yards per reception (18.1), Jeremiah Hunter is fourth (17.4) and Kekoa Crawford is ninth (15.3)
- Daniel Scott's 3 INTs and Elijah Hicks 3 forced fumbles have them ranked 7th nationally in each respective category, while Marqez Bimage's 2 fumble recoveries rank him 4th nationally.
- Nikko Remigio leads the Pac-12 in return yardage with 393 yards combined between kicks and punts
Oregon State
- BJ Baylor leads the conference in rushing and is sixth nationally in yards per game (118.4)
- Avery Roberts leads the Pac-12 in tackles with 78,
- QB Chance Nolan leads the conference in passer rating (157.9)
|Cal
|Oregon State
|
Overall
|
83.9
|
87.8
|
Offense
|
75.8
|
87.7
|
Passing
|
76.3
|
73.8
|
Pass Blocking
|
63.7
|
54.4
|
Receiving
|
68.4
|
79.4
|
Running
|
86.7
|
86.6
|
Run Blocking
|
64.4
|
81.9
|
Defense
|
81.5
|
71.2
|
Run Defense
|
73.4
|
64.1
|
Tackling
|
53.7
|
49.4
|
Pass Rush
|
74.8
|
69.2
|
Coverage
|
77.6
|
71.6
|
Special Teams
|
67.3
|
59.9