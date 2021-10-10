 Cal Football By the Numbers: vs. Oregon
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-10 13:32:27 -0500') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

In the leadup to Friday's matchup with Oregon, we're taking a look at the numbers that have defined both teams so far through five games.

Cal vs. UW Stats
Cal Oregon

Points Per Game

24.2

35.8

Points Per Game Allowed

27.6

21.8

Rushing Yards per Game

158.2

210.4

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

119.2

134.2

Yards per Rush

5.0

5.0

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.7

3.6

Passing Yards per Game

249.0

210.8

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

281.4

275.2

Yards per Attempt

7.28

7.64

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.07

7.17

Yards per game

407.2

421.2

Yards per Game allowed

400.6

409.4

Yards per play

6.2

6.0

Yards per play allowed

5.5

5.4

Turnovers

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

2 (1 INT, 1 Fumble)

Turnovers Forced

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

13 (9 INTs, 4 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

27 of 66 (40.91%)

30 of 70 (42.86%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

38 of 81 (46.91%)

32 of 76 (42.11%)

Time of Possession per Game

29:26

28:09
Statistical Leaders
Cal Oregon

Passing

Chase Garbers: 107-170 (62.94%) 1245 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs

Anthony Brown: 69-123 (56.1%), 950 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing

Damien Moore: 62 carries, 324 yards, 5 TDs

CJ Verdell (injured): 78 carries, 406 yards, 6 TDs

Travis Dye: 60 carries, 383 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving

Trevon Clark: 16 receptions, 322 yards, 2 TDs

Johnny Johnson III: 11 receptions, 162 yards, 1 TD

Tackles

Daniel Scott: 33 tackles, 1.5 TFLs

Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs

Noah Sewell: 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks

Brandon Dorlus: 3.5 TFLs

Sacks

Cameron Goode and Ethan Saunders: 2 sacks

Sewell and Bradyn Swinson: 2 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Verone McKinley: 4 INTs

Mykael Wright: 3 PBUs
PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Oregon

Overall

81.1

79.8

Offense

72.8

71.5

Passing

71.4

54.4

Pass Blocking

67.4

64.1

Receiving

65.9

62.8

Running

84.1

81.0

Run Blocking

62.5

72.8

Defense

77.8

74.5

Run Defense

74.7

72.2

Tackling

47.1

60.1

Pass Rush

70.7

80.9

Coverage

74.5

63.1

Special Teams

70.0

63.7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}