By the Numbers: Cal vs. Oregon
In the leadup to Friday's matchup with Oregon, we're taking a look at the numbers that have defined both teams so far through five games.
|Cal
|Oregon
|
Points Per Game
|
24.2
|
35.8
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
27.6
|
21.8
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
158.2
|
210.4
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
119.2
|
134.2
|
Yards per Rush
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
249.0
|
210.8
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
281.4
|
275.2
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.28
|
7.64
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.07
|
7.17
|
Yards per game
|
407.2
|
421.2
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
400.6
|
409.4
|
Yards per play
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
Turnovers
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
2 (1 INT, 1 Fumble)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
13 (9 INTs, 4 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
27 of 66 (40.91%)
|
30 of 70 (42.86%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
38 of 81 (46.91%)
|
32 of 76 (42.11%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
29:26
|
28:09
|Cal
|Oregon
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 107-170 (62.94%) 1245 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Anthony Brown: 69-123 (56.1%), 950 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 62 carries, 324 yards, 5 TDs
|
CJ Verdell (injured): 78 carries, 406 yards, 6 TDs
Travis Dye: 60 carries, 383 yards, 3 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Trevon Clark: 16 receptions, 322 yards, 2 TDs
|
Johnny Johnson III: 11 receptions, 162 yards, 1 TD
|
Tackles
|
Daniel Scott: 33 tackles, 1.5 TFLs
Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs
|
Noah Sewell: 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks
Brandon Dorlus: 3.5 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode and Ethan Saunders: 2 sacks
|
Sewell and Bradyn Swinson: 2 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Verone McKinley: 4 INTs
Mykael Wright: 3 PBUs
|Cal
|Oregon
|
Overall
|
81.1
|
79.8
|
Offense
|
72.8
|
71.5
|
Passing
|
71.4
|
54.4
|
Pass Blocking
|
67.4
|
64.1
|
Receiving
|
65.9
|
62.8
|
Running
|
84.1
|
81.0
|
Run Blocking
|
62.5
|
72.8
|
Defense
|
77.8
|
74.5
|
Run Defense
|
74.7
|
72.2
|
Tackling
|
47.1
|
60.1
|
Pass Rush
|
70.7
|
80.9
|
Coverage
|
74.5
|
63.1
|
Special Teams
|
70.0
|
63.7