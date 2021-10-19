 By the Numbers: Cal vs. Colorado
football

By the Numbers: Cal vs. Colorado

Trace Travers
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

A comparison of the numbers for when Cal takes on Colorado Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Cal vs. Colorado Stats
Cal Colorado

Points Per Game

23.0

17.17

Points Per Game Allowed

27.0

19.83

Rushing Yards per Game

157.2

135.5

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

133.5

151.2

Yards per Rush

4.9

3.5

Yards per Rush Allowed

4.1

4.6

Passing Yards per Game

248.7

125.0

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

274.2

215.33

Yards per Attempt

6.9

6.41

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.2

6.66

Yards per game

405.8

260.5

Yards per Game allowed

407.7

366.5

Yards per play

5.9

4.5

Yards per play allowed

5.8

5.6

Turnovers

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

5 (2 INTs, 3 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

8 (5 INTs, 3 Fumbles)

5 (3 INT, 2 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

35 of 84 (42%)

24 of 74 (32.43%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

43 of 92 (47%)

27 of 82 (32.93%)

Time of Possession per Game

29:54

27:36
Statistical Leaders
Cal Colorado

Passing

Chase Garbers: 132-214 (61.7%) 1492 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs

Brendon Lewis: 60-109 (55.05%), 723 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 74 carries, 360 yards, 5 TDs

Jarek Broussard: 73 carries 325 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving

Nikko Remigio: 22 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TDs

Trevon Clark: 17 receptions, 346 yards, 2 TDs

Brenden Rice: 11 receptions, 172 yards, 1 TD

Tackles

Daniel Scott: 39 tackles, .5 TFLs, 2 QBH, 1 PBU

Ethan Saunders: 3.5 TFLs

Nate Landman: 53 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF

Carson Wells: 7.5 TFLs

Sacks

Luc Bequette and Ethan Saunders: 2.5 sacks each

Carson Wells: 2 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Carson Wells, Mark Perry, and Mekhi Blackmon: 1 INT each

Landman: 4 PBUs
PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Colorado

Overall

81.4

70.1

Offense

73.8

66.4

Passing

73.0

68.4

Pass Blocking

61.7

41.1

Receiving

67.2

63.3

Running

87.0

78.2

Run Blocking

63.7

57.5

Defense

78.8

62.3

Run Defense

72.4

60.3

Tackling

50.5

51.8

Pass Rush

74.2

64.5

Coverage

75.4

62.2

Special Teams

66.6

90.9
{{ article.author_name }}