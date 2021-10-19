By the Numbers: Cal vs. Colorado
A comparison of the numbers for when Cal takes on Colorado Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
|Cal
|Colorado
|
Points Per Game
|
23.0
|
17.17
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
27.0
|
19.83
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
157.2
|
135.5
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
133.5
|
151.2
|
Yards per Rush
|
4.9
|
3.5
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
4.1
|
4.6
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
248.7
|
125.0
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
274.2
|
215.33
|
Yards per Attempt
|
6.9
|
6.41
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.2
|
6.66
|
Yards per game
|
405.8
|
260.5
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
407.7
|
366.5
|
Yards per play
|
5.9
|
4.5
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.8
|
5.6
|
Turnovers
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
5 (2 INTs, 3 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
8 (5 INTs, 3 Fumbles)
|
5 (3 INT, 2 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
35 of 84 (42%)
|
24 of 74 (32.43%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
43 of 92 (47%)
|
27 of 82 (32.93%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
29:54
|
27:36
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 132-214 (61.7%) 1492 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Brendon Lewis: 60-109 (55.05%), 723 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 74 carries, 360 yards, 5 TDs
|
Jarek Broussard: 73 carries 325 yards, 2 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Nikko Remigio: 22 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TDs
Trevon Clark: 17 receptions, 346 yards, 2 TDs
|
Brenden Rice: 11 receptions, 172 yards, 1 TD
|
Tackles
|
Daniel Scott: 39 tackles, .5 TFLs, 2 QBH, 1 PBU
Ethan Saunders: 3.5 TFLs
|
Nate Landman: 53 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF
Carson Wells: 7.5 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Luc Bequette and Ethan Saunders: 2.5 sacks each
|
Carson Wells: 2 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Carson Wells, Mark Perry, and Mekhi Blackmon: 1 INT each
Landman: 4 PBUs
Overall
|
81.4
|
70.1
|
Offense
|
73.8
|
66.4
|
Passing
|
73.0
|
68.4
|
Pass Blocking
|
61.7
|
41.1
|
Receiving
|
67.2
|
63.3
|
Running
|
87.0
|
78.2
|
Run Blocking
|
63.7
|
57.5
|
Defense
|
78.8
|
62.3
|
Run Defense
|
72.4
|
60.3
|
Tackling
|
50.5
|
51.8
|
Pass Rush
|
74.2
|
64.5
|
Coverage
|
75.4
|
62.2
|
Special Teams
|
66.6
|
90.9