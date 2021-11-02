 Cal Football By the Numbers: Cal vs. Arizona
By the Numbers: Cal vs. Arizona

This afternoon, take a look at the numbers that define Cal and Arizona, as the 3-5 Bears take on the 0-8 Wildcats in Tucson.

Due to the Pac-12 schedule, Cal hasn't played Arizona since 2018, where Arizona would score two defensive touchdowns in the second half for a win over the Bears. Cal hasn't beaten Arizona since 2009, when a Nick Foles double pass penalty knocked the Wildcats out of field goal range, followed by a stop and a Shane Vereen 61 yard TD run to ice a 24-16 victory.

For the last time Cal won in Tucson, you have to go back to 2004, when Aaron Rodgers led Cal into the desert and came out with a 38-0 victory over the Wildcats. Now Cal is in as good of a position as they've been in to get a win in the state of Arizona, which they haven't done since 2011.

Cal vs. UW Stats
Cal Arizona

Points Per Game

25.38

16.8

Points Per Game Allowed

23.75

31.8

Rushing Yards per Game

176.3

129.1

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

121.3

189.8

Yards per Rush

5.0

3.7

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.8

4.6

Passing Yards per Game

247.38

226.0

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

244.63

193.5

Yards per Attempt

7.28

6.1

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.22

8.3

Yards per game

423.6

355.1

Yards per Game allowed

365.9

383.3

Yards per play

6.1

4.9

Yards per play allowed

5.6

5.9

Turnovers

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

17 (13 INTs, 4 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

12 (8 INTs, 4 Fumbles)

6 (4 INT, 2 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

53 of 116 (45.69%)

38 of 120 (32%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

52 of 116 (44.83%)

41 of 102 (40%)

Time of Possession per Game

31:29

29:17

- Cal leads the conference in time of possession per game, after holding the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the second half against Oregon State.

- Arizona ranks second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game, though USC threw for 313 yards against the Wildcats

- Last week marked the most points Cal had scored in a conference game since 2018, and the first time Arizona scored above 20 all year

Statistical Leaders
Cal Arizona

Passing

Chase Garbers: 171-268 (63.81%): 1979 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs

Will Plummer: 69-125 (55.2%), 706 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 92 carries, 502 yards, 6 TDs

Drake Anderson: 66 carries, 245 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Nikko Remigio: 28 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs

Trevon Clark: 26 receptions, 469 yards, 3 TDs

Stanley Berryhill III: 59 receptions, 500 yards, 1 TD

Tayvian Cunningham: 18 receptions, 299 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles

Elijah Hicks: 46 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 3 FFs

Marqez Bimage: 6 TFLs

Anthony Pandy: 60 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT (TD), 1 PBU, 1 FF

Mo Diallo: 7.5 TFLs

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 3.5 sacks

Mo Diallo: 3 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Pandy, Christian Roland-Wallace, Gunner Maldonado, Kenny Hebert: 1 INT each

Christian Young and Jaxen Turner: 4 PBUs each

- Moore had his second career 100 yard game last week against Oregon State, putting up 111 yards on 11 carries (after going over the century mark against Stanford in 2020)

- Stanley Berryhill ranks second in the Pac-12 in receptions per game (7.4) while Pandy had his first career pick-six against USC a week ago

- Trevon Clark is one of three Bears averaging over 15 yards per catch, along with Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hunter.

- 12 Arizona players have 20+ tackles, while 10 have over 27. Cal has 11 and 9 in those categories respectively.

PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Arizona

Overall

84.8

59.1

Offense

79.5

60.3

Passing

80.8

50.0

Pass Blocking

66.3

62.3

Receiving

70.0

60.8

Running

90.2

78.1

Run Blocking

65.0

50.9

Defense

78.4

50.5

Run Defense

68.7

57.1

Tackling

54.1

63.2

Pass Rush

73.5

71.0

Coverage

76.6

32.6

Special Teams

67.1

70.2
