By the Numbers: Cal vs. Arizona

This afternoon, take a look at the numbers that define Cal and Arizona, as the 3-5 Bears take on the 0-8 Wildcats in Tucson.

Due to the Pac-12 schedule, Cal hasn't played Arizona since 2018, where Arizona would score two defensive touchdowns in the second half for a win over the Bears. Cal hasn't beaten Arizona since 2009, when a Nick Foles double pass penalty knocked the Wildcats out of field goal range, followed by a stop and a Shane Vereen 61 yard TD run to ice a 24-16 victory.

For the last time Cal won in Tucson, you have to go back to 2004, when Aaron Rodgers led Cal into the desert and came out with a 38-0 victory over the Wildcats. Now Cal is in as good of a position as they've been in to get a win in the state of Arizona, which they haven't done since 2011.