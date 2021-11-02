By the Numbers: Cal vs. Arizona
This afternoon, take a look at the numbers that define Cal and Arizona, as the 3-5 Bears take on the 0-8 Wildcats in Tucson.
Due to the Pac-12 schedule, Cal hasn't played Arizona since 2018, where Arizona would score two defensive touchdowns in the second half for a win over the Bears. Cal hasn't beaten Arizona since 2009, when a Nick Foles double pass penalty knocked the Wildcats out of field goal range, followed by a stop and a Shane Vereen 61 yard TD run to ice a 24-16 victory.
For the last time Cal won in Tucson, you have to go back to 2004, when Aaron Rodgers led Cal into the desert and came out with a 38-0 victory over the Wildcats. Now Cal is in as good of a position as they've been in to get a win in the state of Arizona, which they haven't done since 2011.
|Cal
|Arizona
|
Points Per Game
|
25.38
|
16.8
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
23.75
|
31.8
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
176.3
|
129.1
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
121.3
|
189.8
|
Yards per Rush
|
5.0
|
3.7
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
247.38
|
226.0
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
244.63
|
193.5
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.28
|
6.1
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.22
|
8.3
|
Yards per game
|
423.6
|
355.1
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
365.9
|
383.3
|
Yards per play
|
6.1
|
4.9
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.6
|
5.9
|
Turnovers
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
17 (13 INTs, 4 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
12 (8 INTs, 4 Fumbles)
|
6 (4 INT, 2 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
53 of 116 (45.69%)
|
38 of 120 (32%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
52 of 116 (44.83%)
|
41 of 102 (40%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
31:29
|
29:17
- Cal leads the conference in time of possession per game, after holding the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the second half against Oregon State.
- Arizona ranks second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game, though USC threw for 313 yards against the Wildcats
- Last week marked the most points Cal had scored in a conference game since 2018, and the first time Arizona scored above 20 all year
|Cal
|Arizona
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 171-268 (63.81%): 1979 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Will Plummer: 69-125 (55.2%), 706 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 92 carries, 502 yards, 6 TDs
|
Drake Anderson: 66 carries, 245 yards, 1 TD
|
Receiving
|
Nikko Remigio: 28 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs
Trevon Clark: 26 receptions, 469 yards, 3 TDs
|
Stanley Berryhill III: 59 receptions, 500 yards, 1 TD
Tayvian Cunningham: 18 receptions, 299 yards, 2 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Elijah Hicks: 46 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 3 FFs
Marqez Bimage: 6 TFLs
|
Anthony Pandy: 60 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT (TD), 1 PBU, 1 FF
Mo Diallo: 7.5 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 3.5 sacks
|
Mo Diallo: 3 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 3 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Pandy, Christian Roland-Wallace, Gunner Maldonado, Kenny Hebert: 1 INT each
Christian Young and Jaxen Turner: 4 PBUs each
- Moore had his second career 100 yard game last week against Oregon State, putting up 111 yards on 11 carries (after going over the century mark against Stanford in 2020)
- Stanley Berryhill ranks second in the Pac-12 in receptions per game (7.4) while Pandy had his first career pick-six against USC a week ago
- Trevon Clark is one of three Bears averaging over 15 yards per catch, along with Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hunter.
- 12 Arizona players have 20+ tackles, while 10 have over 27. Cal has 11 and 9 in those categories respectively.
|Cal
|Arizona
|
Overall
|
84.8
|
59.1
|
Offense
|
79.5
|
60.3
|
Passing
|
80.8
|
50.0
|
Pass Blocking
|
66.3
|
62.3
|
Receiving
|
70.0
|
60.8
|
Running
|
90.2
|
78.1
|
Run Blocking
|
65.0
|
50.9
|
Defense
|
78.4
|
50.5
|
Run Defense
|
68.7
|
57.1
|
Tackling
|
54.1
|
63.2
|
Pass Rush
|
73.5
|
71.0
|
Coverage
|
76.6
|
32.6
|
Special Teams
|
67.1
|
70.2